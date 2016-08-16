10 Fabulous False Ceilings To Lift your House

False ceilings seem to be taking over by and by. Should you get one, that’s the question. False ceilings are a great way to modulate the lighting in a room. From simple shapes cut out, to extensive, glorious ones, you do not have to hold yourself back. homify has quite a few ways for your ceiling to express itself. Sit back and watch how these ceilings bring light to the room.
If you live in a two storied house, then give the classic blue streak a shot. It makes the area, come alive, with just a simple streak. False ceilings are a great way to incorporate more lights into a room. You can light up the entire area, including the staircase area which is often one of those things you overlook. Make room for living life, king size! That is exactly what this false ceiling does for you.
Shapes are a wondrous way to play with a false ceiling. From circles to craftily cut shapes, experiments are abound. This simple ceiling provides for additional light to seep through, and is especially useful if your room really needs it. You can play with lights as well, you don’t have to settle for plain old lights. Play with lights, you could go for two or more colours if you like. The craftily cut out squares make for a very professional finish.
Minimalist can never go wrong, especially if we’re trying to play with your sitting area. This modern room in all its simplicity speaks to you in a very subtle way, grabbing your glances from the minute you first lay eyes on it. The ceiling is lined with brown stripes, which is the same color of the decor used in the room. The play on white and brown has elegance written all over
Way up high there a false ceiling looks down upon you. It has this sort of alluring presence and the minute you catch a glimpse of it, you can’t help but keep paying more of them! Geo prints are a great way to accentuate the overall look and feel of a room, creating an ambiance that is modern, yet not too over the top with the colours. The simple brown backdrop across the blue diamond cuts have an elegant touch to it.
Circular shapes cut out of a ceiling make for a great expression of art. The more the merrier! Each circle you cut out can host a different shade of light which can light up your room in accordance with the mood. The best part of these false ceiling is that the way light is cast in a room is very different when compared to conventional methods.
Electrify your ceiling with this design. The petals cut out add a very modern yet elegant touch to the entire area. This kind of false ceiling is ideal for a two storey-ed house as it completes the look entirely. A charming essence is brought about which is very crafty and artsy at the same time. The lighted ceiling brings these petals to life.
Grandeur is one of those sought out things that isn’t quite achieved every time it is chased after. This ceiling however does far more than just smash the aforementioned statement. The layered ceiling adds a certain glow to the room that is simply irresistible. What’s more the chandelier glistens in the light sparkling up the entire area with it’s sheer presence. It’s much like the icing on the cake!
This false ceiling is far too captivating to miss out on. The minute you step foot into this glorious room, it’s impossible to not be drawn towards this ceiling. The entire room is lit up and what’s genius about this idea is that it can also come off as an improvisation of the classic chandelier. Light up your home with this ceiling come chandelier!
When shapes and lights juxtapose a haven is created that nothing can seem to stand in the way of. The play on lights and shapes is elevated far too well with this false ceiling. A simple strip running all the way from the ceiling to the wall, this is something that is a must try for anyone who appreciates thinking out of the box.
Put the pieces together with this next ceiling! The play on patterns is simply incredible. This has a very modern look and feel. The lighting manages to light the room and nothing else. The design on the ceiling, that’s the real show stopper! It’s simple, elegant and at the same time brilliant on so many levels.
False ceilings should get a thumbs up by now, shouldn’t they? Simple they are, all the way up there, but how do they manage to change the overall look of a room? That’s the magic of it all! They have a darting look that seems to follow you everywhere you go, watching your every move. It’s impossible to not pay these ceilings a little recognition every time your eyes meet theirs. False ceilings are a great way to modernize your home, so do give them a go.