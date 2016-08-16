10 Fabulous False Ceilings To Lift your House

Put the pieces together with this next ceiling! The play on patterns is simply incredible. This has a very modern look and feel. The lighting manages to light the room and nothing else. The design on the ceiling, that’s the real show stopper! It’s simple, elegant and at the same time brilliant on so many levels.

False ceilings should get a thumbs up by now, shouldn’t they? Simple they are, all the way up there, but how do they manage to change the overall look of a room? That’s the magic of it all! They have a darting look that seems to follow you everywhere you go, watching your every move. It’s impossible to not pay these ceilings a little recognition every time your eyes meet theirs. False ceilings are a great way to modernize your home, so do give them a go.