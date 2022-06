We will respond immediately and to the point – yes, a round bed can be comfortable and practical. Of course, it is unlikely to be the perfect piece of furniture for those who live in a small studio apartment, but in all other cases, a round bed will give you a lot of pleasant moments, both as a place for relaxation and as part of the interior.

Round beds seem to be making a bit of a come back, and today, we will take a look at a few stylish options.