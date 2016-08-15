A contemporary 3bhk house with traditional touches

A home that unites modernism and traditional richness seamlessly with flair is indeed worthy of praise. Today, we will take a tour of one such home, which is a stylish and inviting 3bhk affair belonging to Mr. Prasanth Shetty. The innovative designers at Bonito Designs Bangalore have infused this abode with graceful designs, artistic furnishing, elegant hues, intriguing textures, and of course, quaint traditional touches. Almost every nook and cranny of this fashionable yet earthy home holds design and décor surprises for you. True to the fast paced and technologically thriving spirit of Bangalore, this apartment brings you all the boons of a modern lifestyle with class and panache.
The living room has modernity on one side and ethnic good looks on the other. The designers have brought in exotic looking furniture that makes a stunning statement on one side while the modern good looks come from the panels built beside the TV unit. These unique structures have been placed as a trio of planks that act as separators, while panels of light-hued wood hold them together. The same wooden textures have been used for the entertainment centre too for harmony. A gorgeous lamp is suspended from the snazzy false ceiling, as the patterns on the couches find company in the gleaming curtains nearby.
This corner has been turned into a stylish nook for seating with a stone panel above it, and with lighting embedded into its upper edge. The simple wooden L shaped bench below has storage built into it and it rises on the right side to hold even more essentials. The jazzy patterned cushions add some colour to the modern yet rustic space.
The galley style kitchen makes perfect use of the narrow space here, as it opens out into the dining room. The floor to ceiling gleaming storage on either side ensures that you get to organise things with ease. The white appliances are quite a novelty here, and match the white smooth countertops stylishly.
The eclectic theme of the home continues with this bedroom, which also happens to be full of ethnic flavour. This is due to the fact that the simple yet traditional looking bed renders an exotic feel to the otherwise modern space. The lighting on the ceiling and the pretty drapes complete the look perfectly.
This bedroom is a sleek and solid space that brings in the beauty of modular furniture, while the bed comes with a smart lighted headboard and extends its frame to offer a nightstand. The bold and cheery bedding with ethnic prints also looks beautiful in this room and promises cosiness.
The sideboard at one end of the dining room delights with a streamlined design with its frames and shelves built into the wall with precision. A mix of closed cabinets and open shelves cater to storage and decorative display with equal ease.
With its modern spirit and traditional root, this charming Bangalore apartment is a sight for sore eyes.