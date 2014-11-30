Elegant ideas for a luxury bedroom

We regret to admit that sometimes decorating the bedroom is put last, since the more visited other rooms, such as the living room, dining room or kitchen, tend to be placed higher on the list. Yet having a stylish bedroom that reflects your love for beautiful things is a real pleasure, especially when you remember that this is the place where you spend at least seven hours of your day. Want to spruce up your bedroom? Here are some ideas for stylish luxury bedrooms that are sure to give you some inspiration!