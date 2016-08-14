Elegant Urban Home with Quirky Surprises

Sitting like a design jewel in the crown of the designers from Bonito Designs Bangalore, this three bedroom apartment in Sobha Classic belongs to Mr. Sameer Das, and it makes quite a statement. The home is filled with sophisticated neutral hues that are punctuated with solid woodwork and gleaming lighting. We especially love the smart storage solutions and the cheeky child’s bedroom which comes with an exciting theme! The high tech city of Bangalore has truly inspired the home owners and designers to envision and create this trendy abode. Read on to find out more.
The dining area of the home has a well defined design scheme, thanks to the presence of flat and solid wooden frames that comes together to decorate a wall and create designated spaces for the crockery and cutlery. The dark brown wood makes a solid statement against the light-hued walls and marble floor, and flaunts lighted niches for a classy look.
The corridor is a swanky space despite its narrow proportions. The designers have made full use of the available space by adorning it with elegant touches. While sleek panels of stone line the wall right behind the storage and seating nook created here, the eye wanders to the rectangular lights adorning the ceiling. The effect is nothing short of mesmerising.
The kitchen of the home exudes real warmth, owing to the mellow caramel shades and the earthy flooring. The warm and solid colours mix with each other for a soothing yet robust aura which makes for a delicious designer dish indeed! Either side of the kitchen has been designed to offer storage space for essentials, while the middle has been left open for comfortable thoroughfare.
The bedroom is dressed up in becoming textures as the glossy surfaces and the designer bed come together for a sophisticated look and feel. The low slung bed has a high headboard with an elegant and lighted wooden frame, which elevates it to stylish heights. In front, the mirror finished closet doors and shiny black surfaces render a luxurious feel to the bedroom, while hardwood flooring completes the look.
The glossy and ornately patterned backlit black panel in between the mirrored closets is a major highlight of this minimalistic bedroom. With its unique floral design, it adds a grand and subtly luxurious touch to the otherwise simply furnished space, especially when the lights are off.
The kid’s bedroom is a fun space with the car shaped bed and lots of related fun imagery on the wardrobes. The room is perfect for playing, dreaming, or getting into the bed and zooming off to fantasy lands. Even the ceiling fan reflects the passion for cars that pervades this space!
Contemporary designs, elegant tones, creative lights and sudden pops of fun make this Bangalore apartment both visually and sensually appealing. But if you are still looking for ideas, here's another tour to help you out - The White Story of a Lavish Bangalore Home.