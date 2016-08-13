A Simple Apartment Full of Elegance

Today’s tour brings you a world of sophisticated goodness that also marries style with practical touches. This Bangalore apartment owned by Mrs. Bhavana epitomises modish urban living with a charming play of textures, patterns and lighting, even as it makes great use of the available space. The fluidic design of the home and the sober hues make it a winner all the way. As you explore the interiors, you might begin to feel that the technologically driven spirit of Bangalore city has inspired the overall look and feel of this residence. So come and find out more about this home designed by the talented designers at Bonito Designs Bangalore.
To offer privacy, the designers have stepped off the beaten path and tried to do something new. Rather than using the usual separators, they have taken to the creation of a concept wall with an abstract pattern which is highlighted in golden tones. The use of a row of golden lighting on top further accentuates the effect and creates a luxurious look in this home.
The rest of the hall erupts in a play of lighting that goes from elegant golden to mysterious blue as you traverse the various areas of this space. While the living area features the entertainment unit with a panel built on to the wall and the television placed squarely in the centre with a white storage unit below, beyond you will find a well lit glass storage unit that is the piece de resistance of the dining room.
The grey and white kitchen is a sleek area in the home and the modular fittings make for a well turned out space, where you can cook up a storm! The brick-like tiles lining the backsplash add a touch of warmth to the space, while the breakfast nook turns into a bar with the same twilight style lighting and wooden fixtures coming in from the dining room nearby. The designers have created various nooks for work stations and storage, to make maximum use of every wall in this space without encouraging clutter.
Trendy and futuristic fittings such as these wardrobes with quirky mirrors in one of the bedrooms, herald a whole new sense of style in the home. The wooden wardrobes exude stylish warmth while the open shelves offer a practical solution to myriad last minute storage problems. This dark wooden look has been balanced by the mellow printed drapes adorning the windows.
The other bedroom of the home has a striking yet soothing effect, thanks to the trendy blue lighting that lends a heady glow to this space. The reflective glass windows over the bed are a unique addition, and help in making the room seem even larger.
The bathroom flaunts plenty of understated elegance, thanks to the use of stone tiles in the panels over the wooden bureau. The curvy sink along with the simple round mirror take the style quotient up a notch here.
Practical and aesthetic modernism has made this apartment a cosy and smart place to live.