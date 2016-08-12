Your browser is out-of-date.

A Larger than Life Bangalore Home

homify Asian style living room
The designers at Bonito Designs Bangalore have infused the 3bhk apartment of Mr. Raju Luniya with a larger than life appeal that is unforgettable. The high tech environs of Bangalore city seem to have played muse to the team of designers here, as a kaleidoscope of lights, colours and shapes have been brought to this home’s canvas for an urban statement filled with fun and cool good looks. Vibrant hues, quirky shapes, creative lighting, and unique decorative accents make this residence a stunner for sure! So read on to know more about it.

Colourful Display in the Main Hall

Living room space planning homify Asian style living room
homify

Living room space planning

homify
homify
homify

The main hall of the home holds a spacious living room with glass sliding doors on one side, as well as the dining room beyond the linear arch on the other side. The entire hall is characterised by colours zooming off in their designated tracks across the ceiling, as they match the patterned alcoves emanating jazzy lighting. The contrast colours on the walls and a rainbow effect in the arch separating the dining and living rooms ensure that you constantly have something interesting to look at. The black leather couches with the colourful cushions contrast the marble floor and offer sheer comfort.

Full On Entertainment

TV unit design homify Living roomTV stands & cabinets
homify

TV unit design

homify
homify
homify

Panels of lighting on the ceiling provide the perfect backdrop from where light shines down on the stylish looking wall that holds the floating entertainment unit. The television itself has been set in a wave like panel with a black and white pattern that is in strong contrast with the purple hues of the rest of the space.

Stylish Bedroom

Bedroom headboard design homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Bedroom headboard design

homify
homify
homify

The bedroom is full of pattern play with the unique monochrome wallpaper playing host to the triangular shapes set within each other on the wall above the bed. The bed brings in hints of orange and red to break the play of black and white in this innovatively lit room.

Fashionable Stripes

Openable wardrobe design with contrasting color laminated wardrobe homify Asian style bedroom
homify

Openable wardrobe design with contrasting color laminated wardrobe

homify
homify
homify

The wardrobe of this bedroom has been done up in stylish black and white stripes with a checkerboard style on top for an interesting look. The massive storage unit encloses the large window too, and a part of it offers seating next to the dressing unit.

Modern Meets Vibrant

Wardrobe design with contrasting laminates homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

Wardrobe design with contrasting laminates

homify
homify
homify

This monochrome bedroom has a modern vibe that gets a vibrant touch, thanks to the red bedspread as well as the artwork above the bed. The practical addition remains the wall of closets in white and black that stands out without cramping the style of the room.

Whimsical Children’s Room

Bedroom funky false ceiling design homify Asian style bedroom
homify

Bedroom funky false ceiling design

homify
homify
homify

This imaginative kid’s room features giant butterfly decorative accents that come cascading down from the ceiling and hold your gaze for a long time. The rest of the colourful room has been down up with pretty animal decals and stories that ensure an active and joyful childhood.

Playful Study Area

Study room space planning homify Asian style study/office
homify

Study room space planning

homify
homify
homify

Work and play meet seamlessly in this cute study area that is made up of varied colours and shapes. It makes good use of the bay window, and comes with playful seats and storage units for a delightful learning experience.

Filled with lively colours, snazzy patterns, brilliant lights, and exclusive decor ideas, this Bangalore apartment is a happy paradise for a modern family. Take another tour for more inspiration - A Luxurious and Artistic House.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


