A Cosy Apartment in Bangalore

The high tech city of Bangalore in South India is home to many contemporary and stylish apartments which perfectly cater to the needs and aesthetic senses of urban dwellers. Today, we will explore the design and decor delights of the 2bhk home owned by Shreya, which was rendered tastefully by the designers at Bonito Designs Bangalore. Dotted with cosy furnishing, practical accents, soothing colours, and brilliant lighting, this abode is a simple but elegant place to come back to after a tiring day. Especially, a serene spot for prayer and meditation makes this apartment homely and endearing. So let’s begin our tour to know more.
The living room boasts of mellow touches balanced by the solid dark polished furniture. The furniture is not the bulky kind and its stays off the ground, which makes it perfect for compact spaces. The carvings on the arm rests and the coffee table in front add solid touches to the beige tapestry and rug. A dry flower arrangement in the corner adds colour and life to the space.
The dining room has been lined up on one side with the dining table pushed against a wall to maximise the space available in this compact home. Beyond it, a modish shelving unit stands with a collection of playful figures for aesthetic pleasure as well as to screen the dining area subtly from the living space. A slim shelf also lines the wall space above the dining table to mirror the effect of the bigger one.
In one corner of the apartment sits a soothing space bereft of loud touches, which makes it perfect for prayer and meditation. A carved miniature temple holds idols within and the low slung table on which it sits holds all the essentials for an enriching prayer time.
The kitchen is a warm and welcoming space that has designated nooks for everything, so that the chef does not have to stray too far to retrieve essentials. The practical use of space can be seen in the arrangement of the cabinets as well as the U shaped counter space. Floating shelves further enhance the utility value of the kitchen.
The study area has been done up with a solid table and extra seating pushed to one side. The chair with the removable seating and cabinet on top ensure that storage and comfort are both taken care of, in this space.
The use of red for the cushions and the romantic photograph on the wall ensure that the beige room gets a warm and passionate glow along with the swirls of lighting on the ceiling.
This bedroom and various other corners of the home make sure that trendy open shelves such as these bring in a dose of style and functionality, thanks to their neat and unique arrangements.
The home is replete with creative light installations such as these, which enthral with varied back lit shapes for interesting looks and soft glows.
And with this, we have reached the end of our tour. Hope you were inspired by it as much as we are!