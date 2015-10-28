A fantastic modern home

The living room has a huge couch, stretching from one corner to the other. This couch is in pure contrast to the subtle ivory washed wall tiles and the white ceiling. A majestic chandelier is hung in the center of glowing the whole room. A beautiful TV cabinet is built in black adjoining the granite walls. A subtle rug adds a definite personality to the room. Mritika, the sculpture are artisans in West Bengal, India who work on all residence , corporate and heritage projects. They have done marvelous work in this field and their projects can be viewed by clicking on the link.