A walk through a cool villa in Chennai

RESIDENCE FOR MRS. & MR. VASUKI RAJAGOPALAN, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses
This beautiful villa remains cool amidst the heat and cacophony of a bustling town in Chennai thanks to its architectural design. The clients requested to have a lot of natural wind movement in the house, and we will see later how designers, Muraliarchitects from Chennai achieved this result flawlessly with a traditional design. This breezy villa is also solar powered and uses natural materials for the skylights as requested by the clients. 

Let's take a walk through this cool villa in Chennai and see what other delightful surprises it holds. 

The garden

RESIDENCE FOR MRS. & MR. VASUKI RAJAGOPALAN, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern garden Plant,Building,Botany,Interior design,Lighting,Architecture,Vegetation,Road surface,Grass,Urban design
The garden is neatly defined and framed by the pillars, and the stoned paved walkway adjacent to it compliments the garden with its regular strips of grass. The strips of grass on the walkway are there not only look pretty next to the garden, but also in order to allow water to seep into the ground and refill the ground water table. 

Cool house on the block

RESIDENCE FOR MRS. & MR. VASUKI RAJAGOPALAN, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses
In a very literary sense, this is the cool house on the block. We love how this house maintains the typical design of Indian houses with a rooftop, yet looks modern and stylish. 

The villa is designed with a basement at the bottom, so the living room and other rooms are raised. There is a staircase leading to a balcony and the entrance to the house. The spacious building is to house a family of five and an office space. 

The entrance

RESIDENCE FOR MRS. & MR. VASUKI RAJAGOPALAN, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Water,Building,Window,Fixture,Interior design,Houseplant,Floor,Flooring,Condominium
On the balcony leading to the entrance of the house, we see a rectangular water feature and can sneak a peek through the glass into the lovely villa. The spacious living room and dining area looks out to the shallow pool and its green surroundings. 

Central courtyard

RESIDENCE FOR MRS. & MR. VASUKI RAJAGOPALAN, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
The secret to this cool, breezy, well ventilated house is this beautiful central courtyard, a popular traditional architectural design used in tropical houses. It's also interesting to see how the central courtyard connects the house closer to nature with a garden space, and plenty of natural light and wind movement. 

The cross ventilation enabled by this simple yet ingenious design keeps this house cool and calm, and the openness of the house makes living spaces more airy and pleasant. The yoga room situated on the first floor amidst the green landscape and bamboo pergola makes full use of the lovely garden and the openness of this house. 

Spacious living room and dining area

RESIDENCE FOR MRS. & MR. VASUKI RAJAGOPALAN, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern living room
The spacious living room and dining area look out to green surroundings, giving the place a relaxed feel. Plenty of natural light and the large windows keep this space bright, happy, well ventilated and cool. 

Overall the inside of this villa is pleasantly simple and easy going, no frills and fuss free with none of those fancy trimmings or stiffling formality. This house breathes easy and is a breath of fresh air in a hot bustling town. 

Browse through more living rooms designs here on homify for other ideas. 

A bathroom with a garden

RESIDENCE FOR MRS. & MR. VASUKI RAJAGOPALAN, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern bathroom Plant,Property,Building,Houseplant,Plumbing fixture,Window,Bathtub,Botany,Shade,Wood
The bathroom of this beautiful residence has a garden thanks to its green courts. This allows plenty of natural light in the bathroom and also keeps the bathroom well ventilated. The natural feel of this bathroom makes it an extra refreshing and invigorating experience. 

For more natural designs and further inspiration, have a look at 6 beautiful nature filled rooms

What did you like best about this villa? Let us know in your comments below. 


