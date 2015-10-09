A walk through a cool villa in Chennai

This beautiful villa remains cool amidst the heat and cacophony of a bustling town in Chennai thanks to its architectural design. The clients requested to have a lot of natural wind movement in the house, and we will see later how designers, Muraliarchitects from Chennai achieved this result flawlessly with a traditional design. This breezy villa is also solar powered and uses natural materials for the skylights as requested by the clients.

Let's take a walk through this cool villa in Chennai and see what other delightful surprises it holds.