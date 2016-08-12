Your browser is out-of-date.

9 Modern Living Rooms You Need to Copy

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Residence interiors, Akaar architects Akaar architects Modern living room
A living room is the heart of every home – a place where families bond or where guests relax over some conversation. Everyone wants their living room to be spectacular with a memorable design and theme that are the talk of the town. Have you ever wished you had one of those living rooms?

Get inspired by browsing through 9 beautiful living rooms we have come across in Indian homes.

​Understated Luxury

homify Minimalist living room Marble Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

This minimalist living room in Khar is a picture of sophistication with muted shades of beige and cream creating a soothing look. The contrast provided by the dark upholstery on the chairs and the black leather chaise near the window provides relief. The colours in the peacock painting on the wall add cheerful brightness to the area.

Zen Garden

Residence interiors, Akaar architects Akaar architects Modern living room
Akaar architects

Residence interiors

Akaar architects
Akaar architects
Akaar architects

The stunning wall mural is the centre of attention in this living room. The image of Buddha adds a tranquil vibe while the horizontal separation created by the dark wainscoting adds a unique look as do the wooden planks on the ceiling.

​Minimalist White

Contermporary Elegance, A360architects A360architects Modern living room
A360architects

Contermporary Elegance

A360architects
A360architects
A360architects

While most Indian homes have a modern design, few of them can carry off to perfection the stark look of minimalism. This lovely home in Bangalore does so with style using black and white contrast. The plush leather seating is all-white with relief provided by the black flooring as well as the decorative wall niche that displays metal artefacts.

​Royal Living

Interior Design Services, Saffron Touch - Interior Architecture Construction Saffron Touch - Interior Architecture Construction Classic style living room Engineered Wood Yellow
Saffron Touch—Interior Architecture Construction

Interior Design Services

Saffron Touch - Interior Architecture Construction
Saffron Touch—Interior Architecture Construction
Saffron Touch - Interior Architecture Construction

Enter this living room and you might think you are in a palace! The crisscross gold and cream wall panelling captures one’s attention. Cream upholstery with a woven self-print on the classic-style sofas with a gold lacquer finish on the exquisitely carved wooden frames paint a stunning image. The gorgeous hand woven carpets complete the look.

​Casually Modern

homify Minimalist living room Engineered Wood Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

Some might call the bare, no-fuss theme of this professionally designed room minimalist. However, it has a casual look with the use of geometric elements such as stripes and circles as well as a bright orange painting that gives it a cosy, lived-in feel.

​Contemporary Colonial

Living Room Shreya Bhimani Designs Modern living room living room,modern,style,decor,lamps,cosy
Shreya Bhimani Designs

Living Room

Shreya Bhimani Designs
Shreya Bhimani Designs
Shreya Bhimani Designs

The use of wooden wall panels and furniture upholstered in prints gives this room a colonial feel. However, it has a few modern elements too such as the recessed ceiling lights and the wall-mounted television. Wall lamps replace chandeliers. Printed curtains and the rough textured jute area rug add rustic charm to the beautiful room.


​Modern Tradition

A TRIPLEX VILLA NEAR SUNCITY, HYDERABAD, KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Modern living room
KREATIVE HOUSE

A TRIPLEX VILLA NEAR SUNCITY, HYDERABAD

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

A divan with cushions is a part of traditional Indian homes. In this home, it creates a cosy living room that fits snugly into the small area. The brown feature wall adds to the warmth, while traditional wall hangings and art complete the picture.

​Moroccan Beauty

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

In this contemporary apartment with Moroccan influences, the vibrant colours in the silk upholstery stand out, but it’s the intricate design on the ceiling panel that is the highlight of the living room. The large full-length wall mirror reflects the entire room creating the illusion of spaciousness.

Cream and Gold

GAJENDRA YADAV'S RESIDENCE, Spaces Architects@ka Spaces Architects@ka Modern living room Couch,Property,Picture frame,Interior design,Decoration,Living room,Flooring,Floor,Ceiling,Comfort
Spaces Architects@ka

GAJENDRA YADAV'S RESIDENCE

Spaces Architects@ka
Spaces Architects@ka
Spaces Architects@ka

Gold and off-white or cream are a classic combination for modern interiors. In this living room, the streaks of gold on the ceiling panel, lampshade and accessories come together to add a touch of luxury. The gold artefacts and niches in the corner wall make it eye-catching. The bright colours in the painting add a stunning highlight.

Have you seen any living rooms that you would like to copy? For ideas on bathrooms to copy, visit this ideabook.

A Cosy Apartment in Bangalore
Which of these living rooms is your favourite? Reply in the comments.


No, Thanks