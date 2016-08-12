9 Modern Living Rooms You Need to Copy

A living room is the heart of every home – a place where families bond or where guests relax over some conversation. Everyone wants their living room to be spectacular with a memorable design and theme that are the talk of the town. Have you ever wished you had one of those living rooms?
Get inspired by browsing through 9 beautiful living rooms we have come across in Indian homes.
This minimalist living room in Khar is a picture of sophistication with muted shades of beige and cream creating a soothing look. The contrast provided by the dark upholstery on the chairs and the black leather chaise near the window provides relief. The colours in the peacock painting on the wall add cheerful brightness to the area.
The stunning wall mural is the centre of attention in this living room. The image of Buddha adds a tranquil vibe while the horizontal separation created by the dark wainscoting adds a unique look as do the wooden planks on the ceiling.
While most Indian homes have a modern design, few of them can carry off to perfection the stark look of minimalism. This lovely home in Bangalore does so with style using black and white contrast. The plush leather seating is all-white with relief provided by the black flooring as well as the decorative wall niche that displays metal artefacts.
Enter this living room and you might think you are in a palace! The crisscross gold and cream wall panelling captures one’s attention. Cream upholstery with a woven self-print on the classic-style sofas with a gold lacquer finish on the exquisitely carved wooden frames paint a stunning image. The gorgeous hand woven carpets complete the look.
Some might call the bare, no-fuss theme of this professionally designed room minimalist. However, it has a casual look with the use of geometric elements such as stripes and circles as well as a bright orange painting that gives it a cosy, lived-in feel.
The use of wooden wall panels and furniture upholstered in prints gives this room a colonial feel. However, it has a few modern elements too such as the recessed ceiling lights and the wall-mounted television. Wall lamps replace chandeliers. Printed curtains and the rough textured jute area rug add rustic charm to the beautiful room.
A divan with cushions is a part of traditional Indian homes. In this home, it creates a cosy living room that fits snugly into the small area. The brown feature wall adds to the warmth, while traditional wall hangings and art complete the picture.
In this contemporary apartment with Moroccan influences, the vibrant colours in the silk upholstery stand out, but it’s the intricate design on the ceiling panel that is the highlight of the living room. The large full-length wall mirror reflects the entire room creating the illusion of spaciousness.
Gold and off-white or cream are a classic combination for modern interiors. In this living room, the streaks of gold on the ceiling panel, lampshade and accessories come together to add a touch of luxury. The gold artefacts and niches in the corner wall make it eye-catching. The bright colours in the painting add a stunning highlight.
Have you seen any living rooms that you would like to copy? For ideas on bathrooms to copy, visit this ideabook.