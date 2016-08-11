Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

19 ways to decorate your home walls (they will look fantastic!)

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Sala de Banho Diferente, Régua Arquitetura Régua Arquitetura Rustic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Paintings, murals and wall textures are commonly used to decorate walls for adding beauty to a home’s interiors. Wall niches, although occasionally used, are not as common but with the right design and layout, they can have a stunning impact on the room’s ambiance. Take a look at these 13 wall niche designs that we have picked to see how well they can liven up almost any part of a home, including living rooms and bedrooms.

​Make a Grand Entrance

PRIVADA MIRAMAR, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

The entrance of a home needs to make a statement. Using stone-cladded niches with a spotlight in each section that highlights the texture creates a spectacular entranceway. It is an especially nice idea for narrow entrances that don’t have space for a foyer table or accessories that create a welcoming ambiance.

​Wall Display Art

Projeto Comercial, ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA Commercial spaces Clinics
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

Building niches into the walls, like in this professionally designed home, adds versatility to the interiors. They can be used to display books, accessories or flower arrangements to add interest to the living room.

​Minimalist Display

La ventana indiscreta, ACABADOMATE ACABADOMATE Modern style bedroom
ACABADOMATE

ACABADOMATE
ACABADOMATE
ACABADOMATE

In a home with a minimalist theme, niches help to maintain the no-fuss modern look. Instead of using wall-to-wall built-in shelves, which makes the walls close in, niches keep the area looking airy and stylish.

​Room Dividers

CASA ENTREJARDINES, PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA

PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA
PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA
PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA

For creating a visual separation between two areas in an open-plan room, using a niche is a smart idea for providing the partition without losing out on the openness of the room. Adding spotlights in the niches keeps the divider prominent even at night.

​Borders for the TV or fireplace

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a living room, niches on the walls on the sides of the television or the fireplace present elegant display shelves that can be used to add a personal touch to the home by placing photographs or antiques.

​Decorative Corner

Kiko House, RH Casas de Campo Design RH Casas de Campo Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
RH Casas de Campo Design

Kiko House

RH Casas de Campo Design
RH Casas de Campo Design
RH Casas de Campo Design

For a corner going to waste near the stairwell or patio, a decorative niche with a spotlight on it can turn it into a work of art.


Floating Niches

PAINEL COM NICHOS | ESTAR , Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores Modern living room
Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores

Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores
Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores
Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores

A wall of the passageway with niches that float on it can display accessories that blend with the home’s décor theme. A contrast colour creates an eye-catching element. Decorated with colourful accessories and spotlights it draws eyes towards the niche.

​Enhancing the Décor Theme

Living Room ZERO9 Country style living room Furniture,Property,Couch,Building,Table,Picture frame,Houseplant,Plant,Wood,Interior design
ZERO9

Living Room

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Cleverly designed niches in the walls can add to the theme of the home, like in this lovely home, where the combination of rectangular and triangular niches with curved walls presents the perfect spaces for displaying oriental artefacts that match the style of the room.

​Rounded Corner Niches

Sala de Banho Diferente, Régua Arquitetura Régua Arquitetura Rustic style bathroom
Régua Arquitetura

Régua Arquitetura
Régua Arquitetura
Régua Arquitetura

Thinking out of the box (or square) and building niches with irregular shapes with curved sides or rounded edges can help to add an artistic touch to the room.

​Display Window

homify Tropical style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

A fixed window that looks out of place in your living or dining room can be transformed by designing it to look like a modern sculpture or art installation.

​Bedroom Storage and Display

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a small bedroom, where floor space is limited, niches along the walls can be used to store books or display photographs or accessories that add warmth to the room.

​Innovative Headboard

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A niche above the bed can be covered using wallpaper to create a beautiful headboard that blends with the colour scheme of the room.

​Colourful Display

homify Modern study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a study or workspace, niches with bright-coloured background walls and spotlights create stunning visual elements that lend contrast to an otherwise dull colour scheme.

Cladded Corridor

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

A dull corridor can be brought to life using a wall with stone cladding and a trough of pebbles just below it to bring in a natural element that complements the wooden floor laminates in the home.

Decorative Ledge

Armoni , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

Wasted wall space in the entrance hallway can be embedded with a wall niche to add a stylish element that enhances the beauty of the area. Placing a few artefacts and spotlights adds to the effect.

Beautifying Bath

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a bathroom, wall niches can help with much more than storage. Placing an elegant flower vase or a few well-chosen accessories can add sophistication to the ambiance.

Artistic Display

Casa Uliva, DIN Interiorismo DIN Interiorismo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
DIN Interiorismo

DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo

Large niches with spotlights can be used to border large paintings in the home to create an almost museum-like effect that oozes classiness.

Camouflaged Cupboard

LDV | La Piera's Office, PLUS ULTRA studio PLUS ULTRA studio Modern study/office
PLUS ULTRA studio

PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio

Building cabinets or cupboards that are framed by a niche adds an interesting modern element that is functional as well as elegant.

Floor-to-Ceiling Display

DEPARTAMENTO EN CUERNAVACA, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
HO arquitectura de interiores

HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

Creating a shelf-style niche on a blank wall serves well for display and storage. It can be used to place a book collection or colourful accessories that brighten up the space.

Do you love the idea of niches? For innovative storage solutions visit this ideabook.

A beautiful and functional apartment in Bangalore
Which of these wall-niche ideas will you replicate in your home? Answer in the comments to let us know.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks