Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Easy Ways to have an ultramodern kitchen

Rita Deo Rita Deo
Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Kitchen is an integral part of the house that reflects its owners’ views towards health and hygiene as much as their interest in food. With space crunch in cities most homes now have breakfast areas within the kitchen itself which makes it imperative to make optimum usage of space. Whether a kitchen is small or large, it requires essentials like cabinets for storage, counter for preparation and keeping essential gadgets and tools.

We have put together fourteen modern kitchen designs that are unique in their manner of integrating essentials in this area by taking advantage of modern technology and materials. Smart usage of furniture and colors make these kitchens the perfect place to spend quality time with friends and family during cooking that can easily be adopted to suit any location around the world.

1. Install a top quality countertop that is both durable and easy to maintain

Neeras Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Neeras Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Polished concrete which was a preferred choice till recently for economic reasons has now given way to natural stones like granite, marble and sandstone. In this beautiful kitchen with marble counter gives a refined touch with wooden cabinet system.

2. Ceramic tiles – Elegant appearance that is easy to maintain

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern kitchen
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Ceramic tiles with gloss finish look attractive and increase kitchen’s elegance quotient by several notches. They are easy to clean and just require a touch of polish every few years to maintain the sheen.

3. Small gadgets for efficient space utilisation

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Small kitchen does not signify compromising on comforts as you can always opt for smaller gadgets and essential tools. This kitchen may be small but it has all essentials including a breakfast bar tucked into the corner with bar stools.

4. Use corners effectively with custom –built cabinets

kitchen KREATIVE HOUSE Minimalist kitchen Tiles Beige
KREATIVE HOUSE

kitchen

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

Do not let lack of space limit your kitchen’s storage space. Custom made shelves and cabinets by Kreative House that are designed fit around corners helps to organize everything within the kitchen. See how folding doors with hinges are fitted around cabinets at the bottom for shelves that built into the corner.

5. Keep the bar in the kitchen

homify KitchenTables & chairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

A perfect kitchen is one which can accommodate every essential without comprising on safety and functionality. In an open floor design having a bar in the kitchen is perfect as guests and hosts can easily transition between service and entertainment areas.

6. Glass for practicality and cleanliness

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern kitchen
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

While marble is eye-catching as kitchen counter-top glass is no less elegant as it can be implemented in both solid and recycled types to lend a touch of luxury and class to the cooking area. For a more dramatic effect you can also use glass counter with LED panels beneath.


7. Place lamps and striking elements

Interior design, Eternity Designers Eternity Designers Modern kitchen
Eternity Designers

Interior design

Eternity Designers
Eternity Designers
Eternity Designers

Brightly lit kitchen ensures that food is cooked without any non-essential items that fall in accidentally. Unusual designed drop down lamps enhance kitchen lighting while and brick colored walls give a rustic touch to this area that also has striking marble counter.

8. Modern kitchen with perfect tools

homify Minimalist kitchen MDF Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

A kitchen is incomplete without essential tools and gadgets that are easy to understand and use. Modern implements offer twin advantage of convenience and time as one does not have to stand before the food while it is being cooked. Electrical gadgets in this modern kitchen cook food with the flick of buttons and twist of knobs with minimal stress.

9. Brass dome that enhances color and beauty

Residência Londrina 3, Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes Modern kitchen
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes

Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes

Kitchen is not without odor of various ingredients and dishes being cooked and even when nothing is being prepared, there is always a slight odor lingering in the air. But bowls of fresh fruit help dispel the smell of food while the colorful dome here adds color and beauty to the breakfast area.

10. Adjustable wooden extensions

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Scandinavian style kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

For minimalist kitchen like this always short of work space for preparation when there are extra people for dinner, simple extensions like fold-able shelves and pull out counters are the ideal choice. These can built below the counter within built-in slots or on the side and used when required.

11. Drawers for kitchen tools

Bullet Counter with Organizers Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts KitchenCabinets & shelves
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Bullet Counter with Organizers

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Thoughtfully built cutlery drawers help to form a healthy habit of putting things back in respective drawers and shelves and use every part of your kitchen storage space instead of keeping things on the counter.

12. Granite and steel for beauty and durability

Residential project, Aristolite Aristolite KitchenCabinets & shelves
Aristolite

Residential project

Aristolite
Aristolite
Aristolite

For a touch of striking beauty in a modest kitchen we have a perfect combination of steel and granite. Monochrome color palette compliments the elegant patterns on granite that serves as counter and also backsplash.

13. Small and functional

homify Modern kitchen Plywood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Slim and rectangular design effectively uses every bit of available space to create a functional kitchen that is does not lack workspace or storage area. Cutlery drawers and cabinets built into the wall and below the counter have both closed and open shelves for providing space for all essentials.

14. Personal touch with striking elements

Kitchen homify Modern kitchen Plywood Purple/Violet
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

While breakfast bars and counter stools give dimension and color to the kitchen in combination with colorful cabinets, owners can add their own personal touch with wall art. Décor like glass back-splash,  overhead kitchen lighting and heat sensitive lights below above counter cabinets add class and exclusivity to the kitchen.

Do refer this ideabook for dynamic kitchen ideas.

7 Charming Indian bedrooms to suit your style


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks