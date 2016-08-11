Easy Ways to have an ultramodern kitchen

Kitchen is an integral part of the house that reflects its owners’ views towards health and hygiene as much as their interest in food. With space crunch in cities most homes now have breakfast areas within the kitchen itself which makes it imperative to make optimum usage of space. Whether a kitchen is small or large, it requires essentials like cabinets for storage, counter for preparation and keeping essential gadgets and tools.
We have put together fourteen modern kitchen designs that are unique in their manner of integrating essentials in this area by taking advantage of modern technology and materials. Smart usage of furniture and colors make these kitchens the perfect place to spend quality time with friends and family during cooking that can easily be adopted to suit any location around the world.
Polished concrete which was a preferred choice till recently for economic reasons has now given way to natural stones like granite, marble and sandstone. In this beautiful kitchen with marble counter gives a refined touch with wooden cabinet system.
Ceramic tiles with gloss finish look attractive and increase kitchen’s elegance quotient by several notches. They are easy to clean and just require a touch of polish every few years to maintain the sheen.
Small kitchen does not signify compromising on comforts as you can always opt for smaller gadgets and essential tools. This kitchen may be small but it has all essentials including a breakfast bar tucked into the corner with bar stools.
Do not let lack of space limit your kitchen’s storage space. Custom made shelves and cabinets by Kreative House that are designed fit around corners helps to organize everything within the kitchen. See how folding doors with hinges are fitted around cabinets at the bottom for shelves that built into the corner.
A perfect kitchen is one which can accommodate every essential without comprising on safety and functionality. In an open floor design having a bar in the kitchen is perfect as guests and hosts can easily transition between service and entertainment areas.
While marble is eye-catching as kitchen counter-top glass is no less elegant as it can be implemented in both solid and recycled types to lend a touch of luxury and class to the cooking area. For a more dramatic effect you can also use glass counter with LED panels beneath.
Brightly lit kitchen ensures that food is cooked without any non-essential items that fall in accidentally. Unusual designed drop down lamps enhance kitchen lighting while and brick colored walls give a rustic touch to this area that also has striking marble counter.
A kitchen is incomplete without essential tools and gadgets that are easy to understand and use. Modern implements offer twin advantage of convenience and time as one does not have to stand before the food while it is being cooked. Electrical gadgets in this modern kitchen cook food with the flick of buttons and twist of knobs with minimal stress.
Kitchen is not without odor of various ingredients and dishes being cooked and even when nothing is being prepared, there is always a slight odor lingering in the air. But bowls of fresh fruit help dispel the smell of food while the colorful dome here adds color and beauty to the breakfast area.
For minimalist kitchen like this always short of work space for preparation when there are extra people for dinner, simple extensions like fold-able shelves and pull out counters are the ideal choice. These can built below the counter within built-in slots or on the side and used when required.
Thoughtfully built cutlery drawers help to form a healthy habit of putting things back in respective drawers and shelves and use every part of your kitchen storage space instead of keeping things on the counter.
For a touch of striking beauty in a modest kitchen we have a perfect combination of steel and granite. Monochrome color palette compliments the elegant patterns on granite that serves as counter and also backsplash.
Slim and rectangular design effectively uses every bit of available space to create a functional kitchen that is does not lack workspace or storage area. Cutlery drawers and cabinets built into the wall and below the counter have both closed and open shelves for providing space for all essentials.
While breakfast bars and counter stools give dimension and color to the kitchen in combination with colorful cabinets, owners can add their own personal touch with wall art. Décor like glass back-splash, overhead kitchen lighting and heat sensitive lights below above counter cabinets add class and exclusivity to the kitchen.
