Since your apartment is an extension of you, how well you decorate and maintain it forms an essential variable when it comes to dating or impressing woman while inviting her home. If you have aced this field, she is sure to head back to you very soon. Unlike men, women tend to have an eye for detailing and they love to have a thorough look at your home before making a decision whether she had liked to stay or just move quickly.

No, you don't need to install costly vases and flowers to make your apartment chic and beautiful, small and wonderful things will do the needful. This guide will describe you how to impress a woman with your apartment without investing a million bucks.