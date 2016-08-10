Your browser is out-of-date.

How to Impress a Woman with your Apartment

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Weekend Home, Ashleys Ashleys Bungalows
Since your apartment is an extension of you, how well you decorate and maintain it forms an essential variable when it comes to dating or impressing woman while inviting her home. If you have aced this field, she is sure to head back to you very soon. Unlike men, women tend to have an eye for detailing and they love to have a thorough look at your home before making a decision whether she had liked to stay or just move quickly.

No, you don't need to install costly vases and flowers to make your apartment chic and beautiful, small and wonderful things will do the needful. This guide will describe you how to impress a woman with your apartment without investing a million bucks. 

Keep it Clean

Mr.Javed, Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.

Mr.Javed

Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.
Shadab Anwari & Associates.

Almost all the woman love a clean apartment. It doesn't mean you have to make it spotless but there is a big difference between being messy and someone, who is dirty. Keep your home well organized and clean and keep the unwanted things out of place, it will automatically change the scene for better. 

Neat and Tidy Kitchen

the blue kitchen ZERO9
ZERO9

the blue kitchen

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Another major area where women pay a lot of attention is the kitchen. Maybe because we all feel associated with it. An unkempt kitchen with sink brimming with dirty and used utensils, countertop full of cutlery or spilled food will never make a good impression. Store everything inside the storage space and tidy up the kitchen. 

Add some Artwork and Lights

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

While men are far, far away from such things in their bachelorhood, it is time to add some designer artwork to your apartment. Head over to the market and bring some pictures, paintings or just wall decals that match the interiors of your home. You can try adding lamp or candles to enlighten the mood. Even a single frame will be enough.

A clean bathroom and sink

Private Residence at Sopan Baug, Pune Chaney Architects
Chaney Architects

Private Residence at Sopan Baug, Pune

Chaney Architects
Chaney Architects
Chaney Architects

Just because your bathroom is out of sight, it does not mean you have the liberty to keep it messy, full of hairs and dirty. Eliminate any shaving hairs from the sink and your old unwashed clothes from the bathroom area. They are a big turn off for any girl.

Books Delight

Modern house with classic touch, Cubism
Cubism

Modern house with classic touch

Cubism
Cubism
Cubism

Find some books and display them on your favorite bookshelf. It is even better if you can take some time to read them so that if they ask you, you have some story to tell. Do not opt for political bios or complex autobiography. Find simple and a balance of both to make it work.

A Big Bed

3D render, jyotsnarawool
jyotsnarawool

3D render

jyotsnarawool
jyotsnarawool
jyotsnarawool

Whether you are living alone or with a partner, a bed is a prerequisite. It is good if you can afford a big bed but in case you are tight on budget, then even a small one will do its bit. Keep the sheet and pillows clean and well tucked. Drape it in light color bedding so that it looks bigger and better. As simple as that. 


Healthy Food

Kitchen Design (Fridge Area) Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Kitchen Design (Fridge Area)

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

While interiors and decor of the house are quite a big thing for most of the men, it is rather an easier way to make a good start. Bring home some healthy food and items and stuff them well into your fridge. You must consider buying juices and her favorite food stuffs for the date.

Alive Plant

Bungalow at Undri, Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates

Bungalow at Undri

Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates

A plant, even a single one, that is alive can be attractive for a woman. Greenery always helps to enliven the mood and make the scene exciting and worth gazing upon. Bring home a beautiful flowering plant and place it in an ideal setting where it gets its share of sunlight and water. 

Clean Utensils

ethnic kitchen ZERO9
ZERO9

ethnic kitchen

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

If your kitchen has dishes, utensils, and crockery on display then keep them clean and well placed. Arrange them in racks, on table or countertop. It's not a sin to place them outside the racks and cabinets, after all, the kitchen is made for these items only.

Want to learn how to organize the kitchen, head over here.

Balcony or Terrace

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

Balcony makeover—English

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

If your apartment hosts an open area, a terrace or a balcony then don't shy away from showing it to her. Women love open spaces, whether they have greenery or not. If you don't have time to bring plants and pots, just place chair and coffee table with some colorful cushions added on with candles and aromatic air. It will be most romantic setting.

Its simple and easy; isn't it!

A Traditional and Artistic Home in Gujarat
Have I missed out anything. Do let me know in comments!


