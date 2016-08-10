Since your apartment is an extension of you, how well you decorate and maintain it forms an essential variable when it comes to dating or impressing woman while inviting her home. If you have aced this field, she is sure to head back to you very soon. Unlike men, women tend to have an eye for detailing and they love to have a thorough look at your home before making a decision whether she had liked to stay or just move quickly.
No, you don't need to install costly vases and flowers to make your apartment chic and beautiful, small and wonderful things will do the needful. This guide will describe you how to impress a woman with your apartment without investing a million bucks.
Almost all the woman love a clean apartment. It doesn't mean you have to make it spotless but there is a big difference between being messy and someone, who is dirty. Keep your home well organized and clean and keep the unwanted things out of place, it will automatically change the scene for better.
Another major area where women pay a lot of attention is the kitchen. Maybe because we all feel associated with it. An unkempt kitchen with sink brimming with dirty and used utensils, countertop full of cutlery or spilled food will never make a good impression. Store everything inside the storage space and tidy up the kitchen.
While men are far, far away from such things in their bachelorhood, it is time to add some designer artwork to your apartment. Head over to the market and bring some pictures, paintings or just wall decals that match the interiors of your home. You can try adding lamp or candles to enlighten the mood. Even a single frame will be enough.
Just because your bathroom is out of sight, it does not mean you have the liberty to keep it messy, full of hairs and dirty. Eliminate any shaving hairs from the sink and your old unwashed clothes from the bathroom area. They are a big turn off for any girl.
Find some books and display them on your favorite bookshelf. It is even better if you can take some time to read them so that if they ask you, you have some story to tell. Do not opt for political bios or complex autobiography. Find simple and a balance of both to make it work.
Whether you are living alone or with a partner, a bed is a prerequisite. It is good if you can afford a big bed but in case you are tight on budget, then even a small one will do its bit. Keep the sheet and pillows clean and well tucked. Drape it in light color bedding so that it looks bigger and better. As simple as that.
While interiors and decor of the house are quite a big thing for most of the men, it is rather an easier way to make a good start. Bring home some healthy food and items and stuff them well into your fridge. You must consider buying juices and her favorite food stuffs for the date.
A plant, even a single one, that is alive can be attractive for a woman. Greenery always helps to enliven the mood and make the scene exciting and worth gazing upon. Bring home a beautiful flowering plant and place it in an ideal setting where it gets its share of sunlight and water.
If your kitchen has dishes, utensils, and crockery on display then keep them clean and well placed. Arrange them in racks, on table or countertop. It's not a sin to place them outside the racks and cabinets, after all, the kitchen is made for these items only.
Want to learn how to organize the kitchen, head over here.
If your apartment hosts an open area, a terrace or a balcony then don't shy away from showing it to her. Women love open spaces, whether they have greenery or not. If you don't have time to bring plants and pots, just place chair and coffee table with some colorful cushions added on with candles and aromatic air. It will be most romantic setting.
Its simple and easy; isn't it!