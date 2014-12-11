Your browser is out-of-date.

Impressive contemporary kitchen islands

Project 820, Artichoke Artichoke Modern kitchen
The word ‘island’ conjures up some rich imaginative material. Sandy beaches, open space, carefree isolation—but perhaps most of all, ‘freedom’. When it comes to interior design (whether you’re living on a tiny speck of land in the middle of a far off tropical haven or not), islands are also synonymous with freedom—design freedom, as well as acute functionality and aesthetic edge. In the kitchen, space is of the essence. Sometimes, too much cupboard action around the walls can clog up an otherwise breezy, sleek and well-appointed kitchen space, and we all know how adverse that can be to domestic bliss and harmony. Kitchens sometimes need freedom—they need a little island action to alleviate the tension.

Here are some fantastic examples of svelte kitchen interiors that deliver with thoughtful, beautiful and ultimately, very functional floating islands, to help inspire you to maximise your kitchen’s ‘feng shui’ and make the most of the space you have.

Marble magnificence

Project 820, Artichoke Artichoke Modern kitchen
Keen to make a statement with your floating kitchen island? Here, topaz-streak marble makes for a magnificent central kitchen station—built like the baths of Ancient Greece and Rome, blending surprisingly neatly with varnished wooden parquetry floor. Lush ceiling chandelier fuses with the marble to create a plush sense of effortless kitchen refinement and organisation.

The stainless standard

Innen-Und Aussenaufnahmen einer Villa im Privatgebrauch, SONJA SPECK FOTOGRAFIE SONJA SPECK FOTOGRAFIE Modern kitchen
Is there anything more inviting than a kitchen built with polished, gleaming stainless-top benches—and ample bench space at that! In this example, satin polished timber floorboards fuse with rustic redbrick to create the perfect stage conditions for this marvellous stainless steel kitchen island, with a stunning overheard range hood and built-in sink and faucet, matched artfully with stainless wall-side fridge and freezer.

Eastern retro revamp

Numero Uno, doimo cucine doimo cucine Modern kitchen
Looking to create a brilliant blend of kitsch, retro angles with a touch of eastern aesthetics? Look no further than this example, where a mint-lime cupboard and rug motif blends with retro island stylings—a rounded, gloss white offering with ample bench space, storage, polished concrete flooring and, with matching cylindrical lamp fittings, unbridled kitchen style.

Sleek, simple & svelte

homify Kitchen
Ever-resilient and timeless, it’s marble’s turn to shine again here in this fresh inspiration, a kitchen so bright and breezy, even if it’s on the smaller end of the space spectrum. With a fabulous kitchen island like this robust marble unit, you’ll be making the absolute most with the space you have; soft-toned off white cupboards, punctuated with a bounce of sunburst yellow make for a sleek, simple and svelte kitchen design.

The long black

100% Design homify Minimalist kitchen
100% Design

Where minimalism meets industrial; high ceilings and huge kitchen spaces often call for a certain showpiece, and often the best way to achieve this is by employing a brazen, bold bench space to bulk out the heart of the room. In this inviting example, we see how a deep, dark toned floating island works wonders to achieve this task, filling out the room with length, depth and style, offsetting the candid, unfussy storage shelves and minimalist lights fittings.

Mediterranean cottage splendour

homify Modern kitchen
In brighter, larger kitchen spaces, there often won’t be any problem with keeping your sink, range hood and cooking area to the sidewalls—sometimes, it’s merely seating space that is of the essence. In this example, a Mediterranean-inspired marble floor, dramatic ceiling sunroof and exterior ring of halogen lights set a sensational scene for a showpiece dining space, shining plenty of light on this gloss wood-topped stool bench—perfect for casual meals, get togethers and resplendent kitchen conversation.


Deep and decadent

Kitchen homify Modern kitchen
Kitchen

Kitchens with significant physical length often yearn for island space of considerable length—and stylist depth. With a stove top and over firmly embedded in glossy white sidewall, this decadent island showpiece, replete with stainless bench top, balances perfunctory duties with an in-built faucet and sink, while dishing up maximum preparation area in a delightfully appointed modern room.

Square and space conscious

Skyfall Kitchen Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer Scandinavian style kitchen
Skyfall Kitchen

East truly meets west in this neat offering. Oriental inflections marry with rustic modernity, a kitchen with personality and maximum functionality. When overhauling your kitchen it’s crucial to consider the dimension of the room itself. Square-shaped room? Go for an equilateral floating island. This example ties a cosy kitchen space together in spades, offering more than adequate stool seating space and delivering maximum drawer storage space.

The long island cottage

Heritage, Mowlem&Co Mowlem&Co Modern kitchen
Heritage

It’s Martha’s vineyard to a tee in this fresh inspiration—New England white wooden floorboards, stainless steel, and Atlantic blue joinery create a classic, elegant kitchen design. With stovetop duties relegated to the sidewalls here again, this neat bench top becomes a perfect slow-cook preparation spot, a space to share a sparkling white wine over hot soups and delicious springtime roasts.

