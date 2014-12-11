Impressive contemporary kitchen islands

The word ‘island’ conjures up some rich imaginative material. Sandy beaches, open space, carefree isolation—but perhaps most of all, ‘freedom’. When it comes to interior design (whether you’re living on a tiny speck of land in the middle of a far off tropical haven or not), islands are also synonymous with freedom—design freedom, as well as acute functionality and aesthetic edge. In the kitchen, space is of the essence. Sometimes, too much cupboard action around the walls can clog up an otherwise breezy, sleek and well-appointed kitchen space, and we all know how adverse that can be to domestic bliss and harmony. Kitchens sometimes need freedom—they need a little island action to alleviate the tension.

Here are some fantastic examples of svelte kitchen interiors that deliver with thoughtful, beautiful and ultimately, very functional floating islands, to help inspire you to maximise your kitchen’s ‘feng shui’ and make the most of the space you have.