Coffee table inspiration

Sure, it might seem arbitrary and unimportant, a piece of furniture that simply dwells in the background, plays its bit part in an uncontroversial way, serves its purpose and causes little effect in the general scheme. But never underestimate the importance of the humble lounge room coffee table. More than just a random piece of material to plant saucers, books, magazines and remote controls on top of, the coffee table can add tremendous value to the overall functionality and sense of harmony in a lounge and dining space, a way to punctuate the overall aesthetics of your nourishing relaxation and incubation spots. The coffee table ought to complement your coffee break experience—whether sitting solo, or with family and friends, enjoying a delicious hot roast, a pot of tea, contemplating ideas and thoughts, rejuvenating, relaxing and connecting. Your choice of coffee table can make all the difference.

Check out the following examples of nifty, outside-the-box coffee table examples for a little inspiration on how to spruce up your domestic spaces and generate the most well appointed conditions for the best possible home roasted brew.