The best dining room chair design

We all know how important it is to create communal spaces that are as cosy, comfortable and functional as possible—nowhere more so than in the dining room. As well as showing your house and dinner guests the best possible time, it’s crucial for your own domestic bliss it make your space as perfect for you and your lifestyle needs as possible. As the mid-point between lounge and the kitchen, the dining room needs to provide a harmonious balance between comfort and relaxation, and perfunctory mealtime accord. Wall, floor and decor aesthetics are a good start, but without an adequate and design-conscious seating plan, your dining space will be left in the lurch when it comes to comfort. It really is all about how you seat yourself and your esteemed guests. The way forward? Thoughtful choice of dining table chairs.
Here are a few enticing examples of how to traverse that fine balance between functionality and purpose, to put the icing on your dining space with chairs that speak to the harmony of the room, while sparking an intimate, alluring mid-meal ambience.
Those plastic, contour-fold one-piece, so prevalent back in our early school days, have grown up big time. Spice up your breezy, open-style kitchen-lounge-dining realm with these Eames DSW chairs, lively toned 50's styled maple-pronged dining pods to really strike that casual-formal balance.
Keen to keep things on the formal side of dining room design? Trying to bridge comfort with aesthetic touch without going too far ‘overboard’? Look no further than these delightful thick padded seat options—robust, firm, yet grippingly comfortable, the perfect complement to deep mahogany tones and bold, hardy finishes—that modern touch for effortless blend.
For less formal surrounds, closer to the casual line, this example tries on these fun two-piece tropical wood-back numbers for size. Proof that even the dullest dining space can sing with a little teal, gold and fluro yellow. Go for fun and brightness and watch how your dining pace opens up as a result.
Here, vintage regal meets the hip boardroom. Nouveau copper bauble down lights, prominent wood floor and demonstrative dining table call for a little colour splash, without going too far down the avant-garde path. These golden, upholstered, Chesterfield-inspired beauties bring pinnacle cool with timeless majesty.
Here’s a dining room chair option so comfortable, your guests will feel like they’re sitting on air—they’ll certainly look like they are! Make the ultimate artistic statement with these dramatic Panton designed, sweeping Perspex one-pieces and make your dining room mark. Reach the nadir of nouveau elegance—guaranteed to deliver an unforgettable dinner party experience.
Fit for sleek studio dining, play your domestic cards right with these delightful deck-chair-cum-lounge fold-ups. Bright and fresh, a little splash of lime will do wonders to complement even the whitest and plain of dining spaces. Fit for a King, Queen, jack and jester—make it fun and spark some life into your next dinner party.
Colourful 50's deco fold-backs, with added contoured armrests at the heads and ends—pastel tones work wonders here to give graceful Zen balance to polished parquetry, bold white dining table with regal posts, with a sense of modern subcontinent breeziness affecting the whole room.
For the perfect expression, to complement those open-plan, clean café kitchen and dining spaces, a splash of colour always does the trick. Here, we see canary yellow making its presence felt in the white, glass-aspected townhouse setup. These alloy chairs, mixed with a showpiece black head chair, effortlessly punctuate an otherwise demure dining space—the best way to inject a little life without needing to steal the show.