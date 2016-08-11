A beautiful and functional apartment in Bangalore

The technologically booming city of Banglore in India has caught our attention today, with its high tech buildings and lush green spaces. And we found that Mr. Sazid’s 3bhk apartment rendered by the designers at Bonito Designs Bangalore is a perfect reflection of the city’s ultramodern appeal. The abode’s highlight is definitely the snazzy false ceilings which follow trendy linear patterns and glow with beautiful concealed lights. But you will also surely love the sleek designs dotting the spacious and clutter-free interiors, clever storage hacks, sudden earthy touches, and random pops of delightful colours.
The sleek entryway is separated from the rest of the main hall by the mock stairs on the left, while a smart piece of furniture offers shoe storage space and seat for taking them off on the right. The false ceiling dazzles us with its linear pattern play and enchanting lighting which contributes to the modish ambiance of fine living.
The main hall flaunts a play of textures that is apparent from touches like this stone wall on one side. On the other side, you can clearly see the wooden frame that encases the seating near the entrance. From this vantage point, you can also catch a glimpse of the futuristic cabinet for crockery in the dining space down the hall.
The large dark wooden panel above the floating cabinet is all set to house the television in the golden beige living space. Its minimalistic look gets a spunky touch with the help of the polka accents on the alcove. The false ceiling here too, is a neat but chic linear rendition, and goes well with the lavish fan.
The kitchen comes with plenty of space for moving around and lots of work stations as well. Furthermore, with the help of cabinets that are situated both along the floor and the ceiling, you can organise all kitchen essentials with ease. The floating shelves in the corner are perfect for arranging all that you need on a regular basis. The white and mocha hues in the kitchen make it all seem stylish, even as the space gets expanded visually thanks to this colour combination and its pale earthy floor tiles.
This bedroom has a symmetrical play of colours with beige and coffee brown playing the starring roles. The cabinets complement the sleek panel on the left wall that holds out a shelf. You can easily mount a television on this panel that sits right under a pair of wooden brackets on the ceiling holding focused lights.
Hues of bubblegum pink, white and bold red in this room ensure that you walk into a childhood fairytale of sorts or a place which is as much fun as a candy store. The dashes of white help balance the brightness of the other colours, and make the large closet the focal point of the space.
This smart, trendy and fun apartment is a joy to live in with its stunning ceilings, clever and tasteful storage solutions, and minimalistic decor.