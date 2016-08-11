A beautiful and functional apartment in Bangalore

Hues of bubblegum pink, white and bold red in this room ensure that you walk into a childhood fairytale of sorts or a place which is as much fun as a candy store. The dashes of white help balance the brightness of the other colours, and make the large closet the focal point of the space.

This smart, trendy and fun apartment is a joy to live in with its stunning ceilings, clever and tasteful storage solutions, and minimalistic decor.