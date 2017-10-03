7 easy and cheap ideas for renovating your kitchen

Replace your old kitchen lamps with newer versions such as recessed lighting on the false ceiling and elegant hanging lampshades to make the entire area look sophisticated and modern. In this gorgeous home, the wall mural is highlighted by the subtle lighting from the hanging lamps, which add a beautiful pattern on the wall and enhance the artistic ambiance of the area.

As you can see, you don’t have to spend a fortune to make your kitchen look beautiful and new. For more tips on brightening up your kitchen, see this ideabook.