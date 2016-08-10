A Traditional and Artistic Home in Gujarat

The mirrored colonial beauty or the intricately carved bureau here, steals the show, as do the twin chairs with the subtle lime green upholstery and round cushions. An ethnic artwork depicting two women and a quaint pendant light hanging from the ceiling infuse this room with the charm of bygone days.

This stunning Indian home is true to its cultural roots, and represents the same in the most artistic and aesthetic manner possible. For more inspiration, take another tour - A Luxurious and Artistic House.