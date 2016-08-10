A Traditional and Artistic Home in Gujarat

Surat is a thriving industrial city in Gujarat and boasts of cultural and traditional richness. It is here that we chanced upon the gorgeous and inviting Delo by the interior architects at Image N Shape. This sprawling bungalow greets you with a vibrant and very Indian entrance, and leads you to interiors which are replete with ornate colonial furniture, pops of colours, rich woodworks, soothing lights and plenty of artistic touches. You will also find the home dotted with decorative metal and earthen pots, pretty niches and a traditional Indian swing which give it all a unique and endearing look and feel. Read on to know more.
Earthy-hued walls adorned with elephant paintings for a regal feel flank the pretty and traditional turquoise entrance of the house. Charming sconce lights engulf the area in a warm and welcoming glow, while an auspicious garland made from bright yellow marigolds deck the top of the door beautifully.
This courtyard is filled with terracotta and brass pots that characterise the earthy beauty of the Indian and ethnic school of design. The saffron floor tiles and greenery help in grounding the area with some natural touches. Traditional looking windows and wooden railings on the other side ensure that there is never a dull moment in this vibrant and rich looking space.
The entryway brings in a cosy and welcoming feel even as it upholds high design values with a grand twist. The terracotta pots with greenery on one side stand next to the single door, while the folding doors open out for a wide passage which also shows off the beauty of the hallway inside. From here, you can catch a glimpse of the stunning swing which promises countless hours of playful pleasure.
The living room features solid and extremely Indian furniture in dark wood that shows off the country’s lavish heritage. The gleaming floor has been left bare without any rugs to hamper its original earthy yet contemporary look. Lighting on the ceiling above casts a relaxing glow while the piece de resistance is the painted mud wall at the far end with its traditional alcoves. Colourful and patterned cushions add to the vibrant and plush state of affairs here.
The family room enjoys a typical Indian style seating area, with one end of the room covered with a large foam seat and bolsters on the sides. These bolsters and colourful cushions also layer the entire seating area with a bright yellow wall in the backdrop, and beams overhead for an ethnic look that spells vibrant fun!
The round dining table in solid wood is accompanied by comfortable looking chairs, with ethnic artworks adorning either side of the glass door. Yellow curtains and brass artefacts ensure that the traditional touches are always close at hand.
The wooden lattice work forms the subtle detailing for the windows of this room, and offers a view of the proceedings downstairs. Set in the pristine white walls, woodwork like this defines various corners of the entire home.
The mirrored colonial beauty or the intricately carved bureau here, steals the show, as do the twin chairs with the subtle lime green upholstery and round cushions. An ethnic artwork depicting two women and a quaint pendant light hanging from the ceiling infuse this room with the charm of bygone days.
This stunning Indian home is true to its cultural roots, and represents the same in the most artistic and aesthetic manner possible.