A home from a fairy tale

The living room is a striking place with nude interiors and gorgeous furniture. This area has a cozy couch positioned perfectly opposite to the TV cabinet. Different shades of gray are used for making beautiful wall tiles that are in perfect cohesion with the floor tiles and overall give a very subtle view. The covered glass drawers help you showcase your delicate collectibles with ease. A low lying glass table takes the center space with a beautiful flower arrangement resting on top. Nude toned curtains add a character to the room and also keep it well illuminated and fresh.

