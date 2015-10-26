A home from a fairy tale

Do you often dream about a home which is like a fairy land where everything is perfectly laid and beauty overflows from every corner? Well, this sprawling residence can make you feel the same. From minute furnishings like curtains, cushions, wall hangings to bigger furniture like bed, sofa set, etc. the house has unmatched beauty. Designed by Vera Rybchenko, from Russia, the residence is an absolute visual delight. With striking interiors and upmarket furniture add-ons, this place is directly emerging out from the fairy dream land.
The kitchen and the dining area lie beside the living room. This whole arrangement is very cozy and homely and exudes a feeling of intense warmth. The kitchen is made of light and nude shades similar to the house. It has glass and glossy interiors that have all the amenities for a modular kitchen. A unique space saving technique is used by including the dining area within the kitchen space. It comes with beautiful dark colored glass lamps that help you enjoy a cozy candle light dinner with your partner.
The master bedroom of this residence exudes elegance and style. It has such nude colors and intricate lighting that you will surely make you feel like a princess. The soft furniture, silky smooth linen and the nude rug will make you stick to the room for hours together. The cardinal point of attention is the beautiful and artistic chandelier that rests lavishly in the center. It projects directly from the fall ceiling to the bed, thus lighting up the whole room in elegance.
The bedroom has elegance par excellence. The gray washed wallpaper is embellished by a sequence of beautiful paintings that blend in well with the overall hues. A small personalized vanity is placed in one corner for completing the princess look. It snugs in perfectly and helps you save a lot of space. This room is an epitome of style and comfort and is nothing less than a dream come true.
The living room is a striking place with nude interiors and gorgeous furniture. This area has a cozy couch positioned perfectly opposite to the TV cabinet. Different shades of gray are used for making beautiful wall tiles that are in perfect cohesion with the floor tiles and overall give a very subtle view. The covered glass drawers help you showcase your delicate collectibles with ease. A low lying glass table takes the center space with a beautiful flower arrangement resting on top. Nude toned curtains add a character to the room and also keep it well illuminated and fresh.
Fond of nature and would like to get some inspiration on nature filled home decor ideas? Here's an ideabook you wouldn't like to miss : 6 Beautiful nature filled rooms
This residence comes with a beautiful walk-in closet that is highly spacious and helps you organize your stuff really well. This place has similar glass interiors with two majestic chandeliers being the center of attraction. The flooring of this space is also in line with the serene interiors. A stylish lamp in the corner adds glamor and charm to the area.
This area exudes freshness and vibrancy. A soft and perky blue couch sits in the middle with a computer table on one side and a bookshelf on the other. This area gives a perfect contrast to the subtle gray and has this unique factory like aura exuding intense professionalism. A cozy cabinet in white and gray matches the gray interiors and helps you store your stuff in an absolute style.