Today's idea guide features a small apartment with big ideas located in Brazil. The beautiful home provides many interesting design ideas and inspiration with its captivating oriental influences and simple sophistication. The abundance of natural light combined with strong architectural lines and a muted yet earthy colour palette creates a natural environment which feels relaxed.
This room integrates a neat home office and a guest bedroom in one small space, fulfilling two purposes at one go. The trick to living big in a small home if often to make the most out of every small space available. One way to do this is to integrate spaces. The integration of spaces can be challenging to accomplish, but becomes easier with the use of sleek partitions and strategically placed furnishings.
Light is always vital when you're trying to create a comfortable living space. For a small home, the lighting you choose is even more important because it can actually make small rooms feel larger. Pictured here we see two bright pendant lamps and large windows bringing ample light to this space.
Sliding doors can save lots of space, whether used for closets or doorways. Sliding doors are available in a range of styles, designs and colours, ensuring you have seemingly endless aesthetic options. For more inspiration, have a look at sliding doors here on homify.
The bathroom is often a neglected space in the home, which is a shame because bathrooms are solitary spaces ideal for rest, relaxation and rejuvenation. So if your bathroom is small, consider combining the bath and shower to provide the best of both worlds, while also optimising space. You may want to consult with our bathroom designers for more ideas.
Connecting the bedroom and the bathroom is not only practical, but can also save lots of space. It also adds a sense of enviable lavishness to your home by pampering you. Partition walls can be used to maintain privacy and offer segregation.
Last but not least, consider how you can combine materials to add interest to your interior design. Using diverse materials emphasises various textures, tones and décor themes. This type of dynamic design will keep boredom at bay and spirits high.
