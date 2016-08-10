Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Small Apartment with Big Ideas

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Apartamento MW, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Today's idea guide features a small apartment with big ideas located in Brazil. The beautiful home provides many interesting design ideas and inspiration with its captivating oriental influences and simple sophistication. The abundance of natural light combined with strong architectural lines and a muted yet earthy colour palette creates a natural environment which feels relaxed. 

If you are looking for ways to make your home a nicer place to live, join us in browsing through these ideas we've collected. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. 

Integrating spaces

Apartamento MW, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

This room integrates a neat home office and a guest bedroom in one small space, fulfilling two purposes at one go. The trick to living big in a small home if often to make the most out of every small space available. One way to do this is to integrate spaces. The integration of spaces can be challenging to accomplish, but becomes easier with the use of sleek partitions and strategically placed furnishings. 

Let there be light!

Apartamento MW, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern dining room
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Light is always vital when you're trying to create a comfortable living space. For a small home, the lighting you choose is even more important because it can actually make small rooms feel larger. Pictured here we see two bright pendant lamps and large windows bringing ample light to this space. 

Employ sliding doors

Apartamento MW, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Sliding doors can save lots of space, whether used for closets or doorways. Sliding doors are available in a range of styles, designs and colours, ensuring you have seemingly endless aesthetic options. For more inspiration, have a look at sliding doors here on homify

Don't neglect the bathroom

Apartamento MW, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

The bathroom is often a neglected space in the home, which is a shame because bathrooms are solitary spaces ideal for rest, relaxation and rejuvenation. So if your bathroom is small, consider combining the bath and shower to provide the best of both worlds, while also optimising space. You may want to consult with our bathroom designers for more ideas. 

Connect the bedroom and the bathroom

Apartamento MW, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Connecting the bedroom and the bathroom is not only practical, but can also save lots of space. It also adds a sense of enviable lavishness to your home by pampering you. Partition walls can be used to maintain privacy and offer segregation. 

Combine materials

Apartamento MW, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern living room
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Last but not least, consider how you can combine materials to add interest to your interior design. Using diverse materials emphasises various textures, tones and décor themes. This type of dynamic design will keep boredom at bay and spirits high. 

We hope you've been inspired by this idea guide. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at how to design your bedroom according to Zodiac signs

8 Ways to Create an Indoor Garden in the Stairwell
Which big idea for a small apartment do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks