Today's idea guide features a small apartment with big ideas located in Brazil. The beautiful home provides many interesting design ideas and inspiration with its captivating oriental influences and simple sophistication. The abundance of natural light combined with strong architectural lines and a muted yet earthy colour palette creates a natural environment which feels relaxed.

