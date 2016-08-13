A Modern Apartment with Rustic Touches

Manisa is a highly industrialised city in Turkey and a bustling home to many services and trades. Naturally, most homes here are inspired by contemporary designs and decor styles which are functional as well as aesthetically appealing. But what helps this apartment in Turgutlu to stand out from the rest, is the way rustic touches have been coupled with modern accents for a unique look and feel. The interiors of the abode are replete with fashionable textures, elegant colours, smart furnishing and practical storage and display hacks. At the same time, you will be greeted by sudden pops of earthiness through brick finish walls or raw wooden beauties. The credit for this exclusive creation goes to the architects at Atadan Muhendislik, and this apartment can surely impress any urban dweller.
A beautifully lit rustic brick finish feature wall and a futuristically slanted panel for the television make this media room one of a kind! The plush and elegant couches in sober shades of brown and blue, along with the trendy tripod light, the compact white coffee table and soothing ceiling lighting contribute to the relaxing and stylish aura of this space.
With creamy white hues ruling the walls, ceiling and the carpeted floor, this sleek but artistic hallway is an indication of the aesthetic pleasures waiting for you in the other rooms. A mix of concealed and recessed lights on the ceiling helps this space gleam with elegance and class, while trendy dark blue niches on the right hold simple but charming decorative accents.
The quirky, slanting panel holding the sleek television is an intense black and gleaming affair which looks simply snazzy against the charming white brick wall. The lights concealed in the alcove help enhance the contrast between the panel and the wall, while a very slim ledge on the right holds a few decorative candles for aesthetic pleasure.
The wooden wall panel next to the couches has been exclusively designed to hold futuristic niches. These niches extend to form a line that runs across the ceiling in this part of the media room for spunk. And the simplistic but chic armchairs make sure that your focus hits the unique wall panel without any diversion.
A long roughly-hewn plank of natural wood supported by a pair of robust wooden logs makes for the intensely earthy dining table here. Accompanied by sleek dark grey chairs and a sophisticated faux fur rug underneath, the dining arrangement is a sight to behold against the sparkling white floor.
Shades of grey and white unite with the richness of wood in this modern and sharp bedroom. The plush bed is flanked by sleek floor to ceiling mirrors, minimalistic side tables, and lies under a ceiling which seems to be a modish extension of the headboard. Twinkling recessed lights cast a soothing glow over the bed, while a slim lighted niche in the headboard region acts as the perfect nook for displaying knickknacks.
A massive mirror nestled inside a wooden alcove overlooks the gleaming white dressing table and the trendy bedroom. It not only helps you to get ready for the day with ease, but also enhances the spaciousness of the room.
Elegant shades of grey, brown and cream dot the inviting study room of this house. A sleek wall-mounted desk accompanied by a fashionable revolving chair helps you to focus on work with ease. And a simple but comfy couch rise up to occasions when you need a break. The overall decor of this space is simple, but the mix of recessed, pendant and task lights make the ambiance magical.
Sleek cabinets in glossy white and warm wooden hues make this living room a stylish yet utilitarian space. The slatted accents add to the modish atmosphere, while the cute and compact coffee table catches the eye with its layered look.
Velveteen upholstery on the modern sofa, plush cushions and a soft rug make this room a cosy place to entertain and relax. Touches of lively green on the cushions, the tripod lamp and other furnishing break the monotony of the cream, white and beige palette effectively. And the beautifully illuminated artwork on the wall cheers up the ambiance further.
Loaded with contemporary and smart designs, unique rustic touches, and sudden pops of delightful hues, this Turkish apartment has left us impressed.