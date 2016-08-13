A Modern Apartment with Rustic Touches

Velveteen upholstery on the modern sofa, plush cushions and a soft rug make this room a cosy place to entertain and relax. Touches of lively green on the cushions, the tripod lamp and other furnishing break the monotony of the cream, white and beige palette effectively. And the beautifully illuminated artwork on the wall cheers up the ambiance further.

Loaded with contemporary and smart designs, unique rustic touches, and sudden pops of delightful hues, this Turkish apartment has left us impressed. Take another tour, if you want more ideas though - A classy home with pure beauty.