Dreams are redefined with transformation of a house

Every residence remains a dream home for a few years after creation but over a period of time both its exteriors and interiors lose their color and glow. That is when renovation comes into play that has the capability to transform a drab home into an attractive showcase of architecture. Renovation helps to increase the value of a house if the project is carried out with proper planning about changes that will be done to original structure. Depending on the renovation budget, a house can have minor or extensive changes that go way beyond carrying out painting and old woodwork repairing duties.

We present before you a beautiful residence transformed by interior decorators Home Décor Antalya with pictures of past and present condition to show you the dramatic changes made both in the interior and exterior of the house.