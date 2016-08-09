Dreams are redefined with transformation of a house

Every residence remains a dream home for a few years after creation but over a period of time both its exteriors and interiors lose their color and glow. That is when renovation comes into play that has the capability to transform a drab home into an attractive showcase of architecture. Renovation helps to increase the value of a house if the project is carried out with proper planning about changes that will be done to original structure. Depending on the renovation budget, a house can have minor or extensive changes that go way beyond carrying out painting and old woodwork repairing duties.
We present before you a beautiful residence transformed by interior decorators Home Décor Antalya with pictures of past and present condition to show you the dramatic changes made both in the interior and exterior of the house.
As it was decided to give the entire interiors a completely new look decorators decided to first strip the old furnishings, lighting systems and wall decor and begin afresh on a clean slate. The picture here is one of chaos and turmoil with paint stools, dismantled showcase and bare ceiling with blinking overhead lights. We are not able to picture the change planned for the modest living room by the renovation team from Antalya.
Even we were enchanted with this transformation of the modern living room into a charming and delightful place to greet and entertain guests. Stone cladding on the wall gives a rustic and unique setting to television on the wall. Beauty of the soft pine floor and colorful velvet sofas is enhanced by large French windows suffusing the new living area with natural light.
The dining area designed with a mix of beautiful oak furniture and modern bar area with sparkling white service area and bar stools looked like a combination of opposites. The two floor lamps that were perfect accessories for a classic dining area setup now look out of place so it was decided to first remove everything from the area before renovating this section.
The renovation has been done by keeping an open floor plan unlike the previous architecture which had room
dividers separating various sections of the house. Changes from floor too roof now include an
elegant new floor of pine wood and false ceiling with hidden lights for a
bright region with modern furniture. The reformed
dining room now has attractive white table and chairs that are supplemented with a pair of sofa chairs next to the window.
This kitchen section abutting the dining area will undergo a transformation like other sections of the house to match the décor and color palette.
Every section of this modern kitchen has been carefully designed to accommodate latest kitchen gadgets that one would require for dishing up meals in record time. Back splash designed with glass tiles are in perfect sync with marble topped counter wide enough to function as a work table for two people.
The arched corridor visible here connecting all the bedrooms also belongs to a bygone area with dim-lights and is more suited to haunted castles of horror movies.
Soft color palette on the walls and doors make the region look bright and airy and the concealed lights on the roof add to the overall atmosphere. What we have before us is a smartly designed corridor that connects the public and private regions of the house at all hours of the day and night.
This bedroom that was once suited for a young child is now outdated and cramped with sofa, bed, toys and other paraphernalia.
Soothing lighting, neutral colors across the walls and furnishings have transformed the entire renovated bedroom to a restful refuge suitable for a teenager with ample closet space to keep essentials instead of keeping them out on tables.
Pale walls and dull tiles on the floor show signs of work in progress and like the rest of the house this section too will be magically transformed from ugly duckling to a beautiful swan.
Monochrome color scheme gives the narrow bathroom illusion of space even with multiple storage areas created on the walls with cabinets on walls.Thoughtful changes carried out in a planned manner have transformed the bathroom that does not evoke shudders among guests.
Did you like this home transformation from plain and dowdy to elegant and trendy? Explore another such magical change of a small home transformed like Magic.