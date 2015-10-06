A home with a charming soul

This is an exquisitely designed residence with beautiful interiors and breathtaking exteriors. With minute attention to details and a judicious use of every inch, this house has been given an unmatched finish and an unforgiving charm by Kembhavi Architecture Foundation, architects in Hubli. The judicious use of glass and dark wood throughout, add to the purity and calmness of the whole residence.
The living room is a cozy and private place carved in a beautiful and symmetric square. The wooden flooring and subtle furniture add to the blissful decorum of the room. A low-level center table along with a modest TV cabinet helps you to showcase your collectibles and books in a highly sophisticated way. Beautiful blue pottery and colorful paintings help to make this area bright and vibrant.
The bedroom is a spacious, well-lit and airy room. It beats the conventional design of entry and exit doors instead, have huge thick curtains running all the way from one corner to another. Also the sheen white and thick brown curtains provide the much-needed contrast to the room. This room has windows on all sides, which try to capture maximum possible sunlight. The subtle and stylish bed has a low-lying theme to it along with a high headrest that is totally unique and sophisticated. The furniture and decor are kept very subtle with the ceiling, stealing the entire show. The cathedral ceiling makes the room look roomy and huge in appearance. Beautiful cane chairs complete the rustic feel of the house.
The interiors of this house are made exquisitely in glass. With flowery wall patterns and sleek geometric shapes all over the stairs and bedroom entrance, this house beams of transparency and closeness. The unique wood and glass combination embarks a sense of togetherness in this house. Each room has a different ceiling pattern that is unique and well suited for that room.
The exteriors of this house are mostly made of glass instead of the usual walls and bricks. This looks beautiful both, from the inside and outside. The unique contrast of light and dark brown along with the transparency of the glass makes this house stand apart from the others. The thick dark brown-rimmed windows along with the brown logs make a beautiful pattern both on the ground floor and the top floor.
The house has stellar exteriors with a contrast of light brown and dark brown hues on the walls and windows. The symmetric pergolas projecting from the top make a discrete pattern that merges with the surroundings and creates a wonderful effect.
The kitchen and the dining area are built on the ground floor besides the living room. The space below the stairs is very efficiently used for building the dining area and kitchen. Extensive use of wood can easily be seen in kitchen cabinets and drawers. Even the dining table is made in pure wood with a sturdy glass platform on top. Each and every element from the pillars to the stairs to the ceiling is in perfect sync with each other. The delicate collectibles and the green planters make the place look more fresh and rustic.
Fascinated by these ideas and looking for more ideas on home decor? Here's another ideabook you wouldn't like to miss : 8 Modular kitchen designs for a small apartment