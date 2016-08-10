Floral Bliss in Mumbai Home Interiors

Mumbai, a place that is known for its life and beauty brings you a home that depicts how beautiful colors can get if blended and matched with perfection. A villa that boasts of everything in a good amount, this home is sure to catch your attention and give you with loads of designing ideas and inspirations for designing, no matter what corner of the world you stay.
Let us have an insight to one of the most vibrant homes we have seen in recent times and explore the various options we have to add colors and vibes to our regular boring houses.
Another passage that could not just get more designer and warming. The golden brown painted artwork on walls, black and matching doors with a super designer ceiling. The blue lighting on the ceiling looks really soothing and calming to the eyes. The Gold and Blue contrast each other and create a highlighting area that prompts everyone to look upon it.
Starting from the entrance, this home welcomes the guests with charming red flowers well decorated and embellished on a white background. The 3D structured wall also boasts of monochromatic leaf and stem structure that adds an edge and weight to the room. The warm and bright lighting enhances and lifts up the environment and added toran gives a majestic traditional touch to the modern beauty.
Another area that showcases how beautiful floral prints can go inside a home if you have an eye for designer things. The passage, again in white ambiance, has a glass-fiber made walls on one side, while the other side has been decorated with a designer artwork. In between, there hands a small and simple ceiling lamp that perfectly matches to the floral print as well as the painting on sides.
No need to wonder how and why cooking will be fun when you are left to experiment in this beautiful white glazed grandeur. The kitchen is minimalistic in design and blends the white shade well into everything. A few colored elements and the open window for natural light will further brighten up the cooking area.
Learn more tips how to decorate your kitchen area perfectly from this guide.
If you love red then you cannot ignore this one. While this rather hot color is least used in Indian homes, here we can see that when paired along with white, it creates an eye appealing and sophisticated look. The white background and matching furniture are topped with glass tables and bench on the corner. White and Red bedsheet also looks cool as per the theme.
Since that the adjacent bedroom is red and white, keeping the washroom in same theme and color justifies its design and resemblance. The bathroom has a palm leaf designed mirror on walls and small mosaic styled window with a small bowl shaped sink. The walls, the flooring, and ceiling have been colored white to make it look spacious despite being compact and narrow.
Another bedroom that has been made out of the black and white shade. The white furniture, black colored bed and side tables, and large sized semi-transparent windows are the solid attraction here. The matching bed drapes and cushion-pillows are a good choice. The wall showcases some wallpaper design repetitive pattern.
While the black and white might sound interesting to us, a girly touch to their bedroom is a prerequisite to create a happy space. The purple and pink shades here and there in this room with a designer wall in the background are magnetic. You cannot just take your eyes off from this uniquely designed bedroom area which lives on matching and white light.
Why spend on a professional sauna when you can have one at your home, that too at really affordable prices? The white glass door creates a larger impact and makes the area look bigger. The black and white tiles require low maintenance and also dont make the bathroom look shabby or dark. The small sauna kit installed within bathroom with storage within walls is like a dream come true for us.
If you too wish to renovate your bathroom in style then you will definitely like this.
Ideal for the parents from the family, this bedroom looks more of a family space rather than making it to a particular age or category. The wall displays a family picture, the blue lights on sidings of ceilings and corners of the room are pretty alluring and the big window covered with the curtains bring in a big share of natural light. The black rug matches to bed decor and wall corner.
Just focus on the golden sink and the colorful bisazza right beneath the ceiling and leave everything aside. Just two elements are enough to elaborate the entire bath area and the glass door along with stone made walls and other white decor help to keep things balanced and easy.
A living room that is full of everything, colors, lights, decor, furniture, space, walking area, wood flooring, grand sofa, and everything fine! Indeed one of the finest masterpiece from the designer that looks glamorous, inviting and grand at the very first insight. We loved the setting arrangement and how the living room is integrated with dining area. The wall art in Golden Color is sure to take your breath away.