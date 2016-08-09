Interior Design Mistakes in Indian Houses

When it comes to designing our homes, we Indians tend to get more focused on comfort rather than elegance. Depending on our budget, we believe in producing a home that is sustainable, durable and fits in everything of our need. While everything else is being taken care of deeply, we often forget to pay attention and overlook some of the common mistakes. This usually ends us in being committing some biggest bloopers of designing.

Here, we have bought you a special guide that helps you decorate a stylish space while avoiding the common mistakes. Furnish your space like you have dreams and seen in movies and is a perfect fit for your entire family as well. We are going to discuss some of the common aspects that lend a shabby look and leave the wrong impression on the guests. Find out the standard mistakes and keep them handy when you renovate your home. Here we go: