Interior Design Mistakes in Indian Houses

When it comes to designing our homes, we Indians tend to get more focused on comfort rather than elegance. Depending on our budget, we believe in producing a home that is sustainable, durable and fits in everything of our need. While everything else is being taken care of deeply, we often forget to pay attention and overlook some of the common mistakes. This usually ends us in being committing some biggest bloopers of designing.
Here, we have bought you a special guide that helps you decorate a stylish space while avoiding the common mistakes. Furnish your space like you have dreams and seen in movies and is a perfect fit for your entire family as well. We are going to discuss some of the common aspects that lend a shabby look and leave the wrong impression on the guests. Find out the standard mistakes and keep them handy when you renovate your home. Here we go:
A welcoming entrance, when complemented by cheerfully style open hall, is a prerequisite to every home, especially when you want to keep it stylish. If your current entrance looks like a mix and mash of strange and exclusive objects then its time to give it a new look.
Not necessarily a grand entrance will work. You can do it simply with a narrow or small entrance by introducing some changes and make it feel warm welcoming area. Eliminate any broken stones, plants, patio or get the entrant coated with a new and vibrant paint color. You can try placing a flowering plant or lay a nice doormat at the door. Remember to pull out the same theme to the halls.
Another hit and miss that is commonly found in an Indian home. No one likes a room with shabby, dirty walls case due to various of reasons like grease stains, dust, frequent touch or even rains! Rough surface walls tend to attract dust particle faster and thus should be taken care of. Rusting pipes also can cause serious damage to your home.
Scrub and clean your walls with scrub and lukewarm water. You can try using mild vinegar solution or bitter salt. Seeking professional help is also a great idea. Create a well furnished and polished look like mentioned above and find a way to clear the walls.
While the above-mentioned room looks appealing and beautiful, as it has been matched in harmony from heaven. It depicts a perfect match and combination of furniture with the theme of walls and other decors. You should never be afraid of trying new themes; just remember to avoid a major failure! Do not put wrong, flashing or vibrant colors altogether. Your choice must be eternally relaxed and calm.
Note and research which material will suit your home- shiny glossy, matte, tiled or others. Apply the same principle to the bed material and accessories. Too much bling can ruin the home.
When too much decorative items are unnecessarily stuffed in a room, they are prone to look odd and outdated. Make a wise choice about the art or pictures for your walls, use small artworks in more than 1 count, bring a modern, monochrome carpet that goes will the entire theme. Use flower pots or old antiques if you have a classically styled room.
No matter how well you get your home furnished with stylish and expensive furniture, if it is cluttered, it will never look welcoming. Dark interiors tend to make space look small and bring uncomfortable vibes to the room. They also have a negative impact on the mind and body. Thus, make sure you have large windows or highly bright tube lights to make it enlightened. Create a pleasant environment within.
If you have a modern chic house with little space then keep it dry and tidy. Create a sense of expansion through simple tips and tricks which you can find and read here.