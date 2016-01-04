Stunning furniture for a small apartment

Space saving furniture is the best way to increase the storage capacity of a small apartment. This open cupboard with small shelves can be fitted out with small wicker baskets that can fit into the shelves. These are large and airy and can be used to stock multitude of things like dirty laundry, clean laundry, socks, ties and belts and several other little things that most of us keep searching around the house and never find them.

From the time humans started living in caves and then in huts he has been collecting things from nature to make it suitable to his taste. Millions of years later the situation has not changed and today with several options available even the smallest of spaces can be designed to look special. If you need any more ideas on designing your small apartment then refer to another of our popular Idea-books.