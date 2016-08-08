How to Design Your Bedroom According to Zodiac Signs

In today’s idea guide we will show you 12 bedroom designs, one for each sign of the zodiac. The interior design of the bedrooms chosen take into account the most marked characteristics and personality of each sign.

The bedroom is the most personal space of our house. It is a refuge, where we can rest, and surround ourselves with objects that make us feel good and safe. That’s why it is the environment that best reflects our personality and essence. This exercise of attributing a characteristic bedroom with a Zodiac sign does not mean that each and every one of our Aries readers will be more attracted to the bedroom we chose for the sign. Recall that several signs coexist in the same person. We must take into account a series of astrological ephemeris and variables, which make us much more complicated in our structure. So our suggestion is not to take this idea guide too seriously, but rather use it as a source of inspiration to make your bedroom more you.