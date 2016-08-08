How to Design Your Bedroom According to Zodiac Signs

In today’s idea guide we will show you 12 bedroom designs, one for each sign of the zodiac. The interior design of the bedrooms chosen take into account the most marked characteristics and personality of each sign.
The bedroom is the most personal space of our house. It is a refuge, where we can rest, and surround ourselves with objects that make us feel good and safe. That’s why it is the environment that best reflects our personality and essence. This exercise of attributing a characteristic bedroom with a Zodiac sign does not mean that each and every one of our Aries readers will be more attracted to the bedroom we chose for the sign. Recall that several signs coexist in the same person. We must take into account a series of astrological ephemeris and variables, which make us much more complicated in our structure. So our suggestion is not to take this idea guide too seriously, but rather use it as a source of inspiration to make your bedroom more you.
Virgo, the sign represented by the Virgin, needs a bedroom in soft hues and nothing strident. Virgos often show a preference for perfectly immaculate interiors and attention to detail and perfectionism. They are also scrupulously tidy. Virgos like rather minimalist spaces as the concentration of too many ornaments or objects is perceived as chaotic.
Arians are very in touch with their inner child, which always appreciates something childlike, which translates into his bedroom. Their planet is Mars and their favorite colour is red, so although it is not recommended for a restful environment, Arians will find a way to incorporate it somehow.
Taurus is the first sign of land, and as such they are very attached to safety and traditions. The warm, earthy tones make Taurus feel comfortable. Since Taurus is ruled by Venus, certain sensual pleasures such as the warmth of a fireplace will satisfy their love for temperate areas.
Geminis need mental stimulation even while they sleep, so surely a double room function would be ideal. The Gemini bedroom will integrate workplace, television, library and everything the inquisitorial Gemini needs to satisfy their curiosity. As a sign of air, they need open spaces and ventilation with exterior views and natural light.
Cancer is ruled by the moon and is considered the most sensitive of all Zodiac signs. They prefer cosy, welcoming homes to fancy, luxurious homes. This bedroom, designed by estudio 60/75 is a good example.
Leo is convinced he is the king of the zodiac, and is governed by the sun. They need their environment to be worthy of royalty. A luxurious environment such as the bedroom featured here with its rich velvety textiles, royal lamps and walk-in closet would be perfect for Leo.
Libra enjoys space. Enclosed spaces will produce claustrophobia to this air sign. Libras are always looking for balance, so ideally their bedroom should have a good balance between empty spaces and objects which furnish the bedroom.
Scorpio is a sophisticated sign, which is aware of the latest trends, but chooses what they like and discard the rest. A Scorpio bedroom will have quality objects. Although they love to talk, it’s not easy to find pieces that give us clues to their enigmatic personality or past.
Sagittarius is a very folksy sign that considers freedom as their most important asset. High maintenance spaces are not for the natives of this sign, they feel more comfortable with a backpack traveling the world.
If Cancer is a very feminine sign, Capricorn is the male counterpart. Capricorns prefer masculine, understated decor with very solid elements and objects that remind you of the past because they are very attached to traditions.
Aquarius is a sign with an amazing imagination, ruled by the mysterious Uranus. Aquarians enjoy spaces that are unusual, whimsical, and fun. The Aries bedroom should be an original place, which may be integrated with the social areas of the home or apartment, as this sign needs friends to be close by.
Pisces is the sign ruled by the element of water, and is represented with a fish. The Pisces bedroom should have a representation of the water element either in watercolors, photographs, or even small sources. They like blues, and decor can border on the bizarre as it is a sign of very particular tastes.
