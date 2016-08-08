Your browser is out-of-date.

How to Design Your Bedroom According to Zodiac Signs

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Proyectos de interiorismo varios , estudio 60/75 estudio 60/75 Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

In today’s idea guide we will show you 12 bedroom designs, one for each sign of the zodiac. The interior design of the bedrooms chosen take into account the most marked characteristics and personality of each sign.

The bedroom is the most personal space of our house. It is a refuge, where we can rest, and surround ourselves with objects that make us feel good and safe. That’s why it is the environment that best reflects our personality and essence. This exercise of attributing a characteristic bedroom with a Zodiac sign does not mean that each and every one of our Aries readers will be more attracted to the bedroom we chose for the sign. Recall that several signs coexist in the same person. We must take into account a series of astrological ephemeris and variables, which make us much more complicated in our structure. So our suggestion is not to take this idea guide too seriously, but rather use it as a source of inspiration to make your bedroom more you.

The immaculate Virgo bedroom

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom Beige
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Virgo, the sign represented by the Virgin, needs a bedroom in soft hues and nothing strident. Virgos often show a preference for perfectly immaculate interiors and attention to detail and perfectionism. They are also scrupulously tidy. Virgos like rather minimalist spaces as the concentration of too many ornaments or objects is perceived as chaotic.

A bedroom for Aries

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

Arians are very in touch with their inner child, which always appreciates something childlike, which translates into his bedroom. Their planet is Mars and their favorite colour is red, so although it is not recommended for a restful environment, Arians will find a way to incorporate it somehow.

Earth tones for Taurus

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Classic style bedroom
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

Taurus is the first sign of land, and as such they are very attached to safety and traditions. The warm, earthy tones make Taurus feel comfortable. Since Taurus is ruled by Venus, certain sensual pleasures such as the warmth of a fireplace will satisfy their love for temperate areas.

Double function bedroom for Gemini

Bedroom Polygon arch&des Minimalist bedroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Bedroom

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Geminis need mental stimulation even while they sleep, so surely a double room function would be ideal. The Gemini bedroom will integrate workplace, television, library and everything the inquisitorial Gemini needs to satisfy their curiosity. As a sign of air, they need open spaces and ventilation with exterior views and natural light.

The Cancer shelter

Proyectos de interiorismo varios , estudio 60/75 estudio 60/75 Modern style bedroom
estudio 60/75

Proyectos de interiorismo varios

estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75

Cancer is ruled by the moon and is considered the most sensitive of all Zodiac signs.  They prefer cosy, welcoming homes to fancy, luxurious homes. This bedroom, designed by estudio 60/75 is a good example.

The royal Leo bedroom

Таунхаус в г.Краснодар, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Eclectic style bedroom
Design Studio Details

Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

Leo is convinced he is the king of the zodiac, and is governed by the sun. They need their environment to be worthy of royalty. A luxurious environment such as the bedroom featured here with its rich velvety textiles, royal lamps and walk-in closet would be perfect for Leo.


Bedroom with space for Libra

Dorrego, Matealbino arquitectura Matealbino arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Matealbino arquitectura

Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura

Libra enjoys space. Enclosed spaces will produce claustrophobia to this air sign. Libras are always looking for balance, so ideally their bedroom should have a good balance between empty spaces and objects which furnish the bedroom.

The sophistication of Scorpio

Hells Kitchen Penthouse, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Bedroom
Bhavin Taylor Design

Hells Kitchen Penthouse

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

Scorpio is a sophisticated sign, which is aware of the latest trends, but chooses what they like and discard the rest. A Scorpio bedroom will have quality objects. Although they love to talk, it’s not easy to find pieces that give us clues to their enigmatic personality or past.

The informality of Sagittarius

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sagittarius is a very folksy sign that considers freedom as their most important asset. High maintenance spaces are not for the natives of this sign, they feel more comfortable with a backpack traveling the world.

A sober bedroom for Capricorn

Maison au Cap Ferret, Concept Home Setting Concept Home Setting Eclectic style bedroom
Concept Home Setting

Concept Home Setting
Concept Home Setting
Concept Home Setting

If Cancer is a very feminine sign, Capricorn is the male counterpart. Capricorns prefer masculine, understated decor with very solid elements and objects that remind you of the past because they are very attached to traditions.

For more inspiration, have a look at bedroom designs here on homify

Imaginative Aquarius

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style bedroom
YOUR PROJECT

YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT

Aquarius is a sign with an amazing imagination, ruled by the mysterious Uranus. Aquarians enjoy spaces that are unusual, whimsical, and fun. The Aries bedroom should be an original place, which may be integrated with the social areas of the home or apartment, as this sign needs friends to be close by.

The eccentric Pisces

Master bed by WN Interiors homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

Master bed by WN Interiors

homify
homify
homify

Pisces is the sign ruled by the element of water, and is represented with a fish. The Pisces bedroom should have a representation of the water element either in watercolors, photographs, or even small sources. They like blues, and decor can border on the bizarre as it is a sign of very particular tastes.

We hope you've been inspired by this idea guide. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at 10 awesome entrances for your Indian home.

Does you Zodiac sign correspond with your favourite bedroom design? Please share with us in the comments section below.


