Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Perfect locations of harmony for zodiac signs

Rita Deo Rita Deo
Misty Haven Villa, Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

We all are fascinated by our zodiac signs and their impact in shaping our individual characters and habits. Wouldn’t it be fascinating if the private space we live in reflected the zodiac sign one belongs to with distinct design and architecture.

In this fascinating idea-book we have brought created harmonious areas in the house that reflect characteristics of the 12 zodiac signs in a fun and interesting manner. Rooms, decor and furnishings were selected for representing elements of zodiac signs as it is the most private room of the house and the region is meant for restful slumber to energise the body and soul. Decorating regions of the house according to one’s zodiac sign with combination of right colours and materials can bring positivity and balance emotional challenges.

1. Colorful bedroom for the fiery Aries

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

As an individual ruled by Mars, the fiery Aries is ready to take on challenges and is always ready for causes to champion. As a fire sign it is drawn to objects that are red or scarlet in color so furniture and suitable furnishings in these tones would make the Aries feel invigorated and cheerful every morning. Due to their innate childlike innocence they love hugging pillows as much as having pretty things around them. The light lavender shade maintains a soothing environment in this zodiac bedroom while the long bookshelf meets the insatiable thirst for knowledge and uplifts this zodiac's mood.

2. An immaculate sit-out for the Virgo perfectionist

Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Table,Furniture,Property,Plant,Chair,Tree,Wood,Outdoor furniture,Architecture,Interior design
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

Nest—Private residence at Koregaon Park

TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

Virgo is a lover of routine and prefers both home and workplace to be precise and perfect with no extra frills. An immaculate porch with cane or metal garden furniture with simple patterns and a well maintained garden would keep the porch free of undergrowth.

3. A multi-purpose bedroom for the Gemini twins

t.v. unit homify BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood Pink
homify

t.v. unit

homify
homify
homify

Gemini people are hard to decipher if you treat them as individuals as they are two minds locked in one body. This explains the kaleidoscopic change of emotions and tastes of this air sign. This attractive zodiac bedroom for children by designer Shubhchintan is surrounded with a skillful mix of colors and patterns that can calm down the electric senses of the Gemini twins.

4. Touch of sophistication for urbane Scorpio

Bar Counter homify Airports
homify

Bar Counter

homify
homify
homify

Scorpio is a fascinating mixture of opposites with frank brutality towards others though filled with mesmerizing secretiveness towards personal affairs. This all white bar-room with deceptively simple design has touches of deep shades like brown, black and red as Scorpios love both plain white and deep earthy colors along with mood lighting.

5. Earthy tones for the dependable Taurus

Beautiful Living Room Interiors, 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

Beautiful Living Room Interiors

3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

The calm and dependable Taurus is a complete opposite to fiery Aries and represents earthy solidness and is not given to flights of fantasy. Ruled by sensuous Venus, this individual will welcome the warmth of wood furniture and fine linen or silk furnishings. This trendy living room with timber walls and floor and stylish sofas along with silver picture frames and small lamps make a perfect setting for the Taurus to relax in with friends and family.

6. Balanced Libra

NEMI VILLA, INNERSPACE INNERSPACE Modern media room
INNERSPACE

NEMI VILLA

INNERSPACE
INNERSPACE
INNERSPACE

This vivacious air sign is a lover of beauty and sophisticated pieces that perfectly balance rough with the smooth. Drawn inevitably to blue tinted shades on the color wheel like cobalt, sky blue or even cerulean, this charismatic personality needs the combination of neutral furnishings, mood lighting and modern electrical accessories and light furniture to feel truly restful in any section of the entertainment area.


7. Pool perfection for the cancer

Yassmine, Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Modern pool
Rita Mody Joshi &amp; Associates

Yassmine

Rita Mody Joshi & Associates
Rita Mody Joshi &amp; Associates
Rita Mody Joshi & Associates

Considered the most sensitive of all water signs, cancerians prefer soothing surroundings without undercurrents and bask against background of soft shades with moonlight hues like, blue, pearly whites, silver, grey and white. Their emotional strength thrives in soothing environment and time spent with family and this majestic pool close to the family cottage is perfect for them.

8. Touch of blue for Mystical Pisces

ONE TO ONE, Studio Stefano Pediconi Studio Stefano Pediconi Modern spa
Studio Stefano Pediconi

Studio Stefano Pediconi
Studio Stefano Pediconi
Studio Stefano Pediconi

As a water sign the Pisces feels most comfortable when surrounded by shades like moss green, sky blue, pearl white, greenish blue and soft pink. This mystical being is enamored by luminescent objects that glow from within and this hot tube with perfect zodiac colors of blue lights and pink candles is the ideal home spa for them.

9. Touch of luxury for Leo

Old meets New , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Modern houses
The Orange Lane

Old meets New

The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

The proud and dignified Leo with a passionate heart needs the solace of strong colors like red, yellow, black and dark browns around it. So the perfect bedroom color palette would be a combination of rich tones like brown, red, orange, and velvet black. As an individual used to getting its way, the Leo prefers self- expression in the form of dramatic objects like open terraces with wide vistas of the world around them for a touch of royalty.

10. Somber study for Capricorn

Nahata Residence., In-situ Design In-situ Design Modern study/office
In-situ Design

Nahata Residence.

In-situ Design
In-situ Design
In-situ Design

Considered among the grown-ups of the zodiac the Capricorns naturally gravitate toward strong basic furniture and adult decor. Classic colors like navy, black, burgundy, rust, copper stand for the  grounded and sturdy personality of the mountain goat.

11.For the Sagittarius nature-lover

Outdoor deck Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Outdoor deck

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

The amicable Sagittarius that considers freedom as its most important asset is enlivened by royal colors like purple, reds, orange, blue and yellow. The world traveler with the thirst for adventure in its blood prefers an  area room that is free of restraint like this breathtaking deck with rows of pretty flowers of every hue.

12. Work area for Aquarius

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Considered moody by most, the water-bearer is a visionary with affinity to colors like silver, mica, gold and fluorescent tones blue or green. They prefer well designed areas of work and relaxation like this cutting edge zodiac kitchen with modern electrical appliances and white walls.

If our zodiac ideas inspired you to personalize your kitchen  then we have more dynamic kitchen ideas for you to explore.

Perfect Transformation of a Small House
Did you like this collection of perfect harmony for different zodiac signs? Do let us know in your comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks