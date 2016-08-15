Perfect locations of harmony for zodiac signs

We all are fascinated by our zodiac signs and their impact in shaping our individual characters and habits. Wouldn’t it be fascinating if the private space we live in reflected the zodiac sign one belongs to with distinct design and architecture.

In this fascinating idea-book we have brought created harmonious areas in the house that reflect characteristics of the 12 zodiac signs in a fun and interesting manner. Rooms, decor and furnishings were selected for representing elements of zodiac signs as it is the most private room of the house and the region is meant for restful slumber to energise the body and soul. Decorating regions of the house according to one’s zodiac sign with combination of right colours and materials can bring positivity and balance emotional challenges.