Perfect locations of harmony for zodiac signs

We all are fascinated by our zodiac signs and their impact in shaping our individual characters and habits. Wouldn’t it be fascinating if the private space we live in reflected the zodiac sign one belongs to with distinct design and architecture.
In this fascinating idea-book we have brought created harmonious areas in the house that reflect characteristics of the 12 zodiac signs in a fun and interesting manner. Rooms, decor and furnishings were selected for representing elements of zodiac signs as it is the most private room of the house and the region is meant for restful slumber to energise the body and soul. Decorating regions of the house according to one’s zodiac sign with combination of right colours and materials can bring positivity and balance emotional challenges.
As an individual ruled by Mars, the fiery Aries is ready to take on challenges and is always ready for causes to champion. As a fire sign it is drawn to objects that are red or scarlet in color so furniture and suitable furnishings in these tones would make the Aries feel invigorated and cheerful every morning. Due to their innate childlike innocence they love hugging pillows as much as having pretty things around them. The light lavender shade maintains a soothing environment in this zodiac bedroom while the long bookshelf meets the insatiable thirst for knowledge and uplifts this zodiac's mood.
Virgo is a lover of routine and prefers both home and workplace to be precise and perfect with no extra frills. An immaculate porch with cane or metal garden furniture with simple patterns and a well maintained garden would keep the porch free of undergrowth.
Gemini people are hard to decipher if you treat them as individuals as they are two minds locked in one body. This explains the kaleidoscopic change of emotions and tastes of this air sign. This attractive zodiac bedroom for children by designer Shubhchintan is surrounded with a skillful mix of colors and patterns that can calm down the electric senses of the Gemini twins.
Scorpio is a fascinating mixture of opposites with frank brutality towards others though filled with mesmerizing secretiveness towards personal affairs. This all white bar-room with deceptively simple design has touches of deep shades like brown, black and red as Scorpios love both plain white and deep earthy colors along with mood lighting.
The calm and dependable Taurus is a complete opposite to fiery Aries and represents earthy solidness and is not given to flights of fantasy. Ruled by sensuous Venus, this individual will welcome the warmth of wood furniture and fine linen or silk furnishings. This trendy living room with timber walls and floor and stylish sofas along with silver picture frames and small lamps make a perfect setting for the Taurus to relax in with friends and family.
This vivacious air sign is a lover of beauty and sophisticated pieces that perfectly balance rough with the smooth. Drawn inevitably to blue tinted shades on the color wheel like cobalt, sky blue or even cerulean, this charismatic personality needs the combination of neutral furnishings, mood lighting and modern electrical accessories and light furniture to feel truly restful in any section of the entertainment area.
Considered the most sensitive of all water signs, cancerians prefer soothing surroundings without undercurrents and bask against background of soft shades with moonlight hues like, blue, pearly whites, silver, grey and white. Their emotional strength thrives in soothing environment and time spent with family and this majestic pool close to the family cottage is perfect for them.
As a water sign the Pisces feels most comfortable when surrounded by shades like moss green, sky blue, pearl white, greenish blue and soft pink. This mystical being is enamored by luminescent objects that glow from within and this hot tube with perfect zodiac colors of blue lights and pink candles is the ideal home spa for them.
The proud and dignified Leo with a passionate heart needs the solace of strong colors like red, yellow, black and dark browns around it. So the perfect bedroom color palette would be a combination of rich tones like brown, red, orange, and velvet black. As an individual used to getting its way, the Leo prefers self- expression in the form of dramatic objects like open terraces with wide vistas of the world around them for a touch of royalty.
Considered among the
grown-ups of the zodiac the Capricorns naturally gravitate toward strong basic furniture and
adult decor. Classic colors like navy, black, burgundy, rust, copper stand for
the grounded and sturdy personality of
the mountain goat.
The amicable Sagittarius that considers freedom as its most important asset is enlivened by royal colors like purple, reds, orange, blue and yellow. The world traveler with the thirst for adventure in its blood prefers an area room that is free of restraint like this breathtaking deck with rows of pretty flowers of every hue.
Considered moody by most, the water-bearer is a visionary with affinity to colors like silver, mica, gold and fluorescent tones blue or green. They prefer well designed areas of work and relaxation like this cutting edge zodiac kitchen with modern electrical appliances and white walls.
