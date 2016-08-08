A Small and Modern All-Rounder Home

Today, we have brought to you a house that has been remodeled gracefully by using simple material through the walls to the floor and the entire maintenance project is done at cheap cost. However, looking at the innovation, detailing and refurbished output, you are sure to sway away by its simplicity and neatness. Let's start our tour through this modern all rounder home that doesn't falls on expectations and beauty anyways!
A remodeled project that has been complemented with simple and sober elements. The light color dual tones usage is appreciating and the yellow background with white lines seem complementary, The open wall on side is just a perfect gateway to greenery and fresh air.
Leaving the door and congested space behind, the architect has made the best out of the open space and extended the floor throughout via open space. In order to distinguish two area, a beautiful library sort of room divider that looks light and easy with a clear vision to the other side has been used. Dynamic, isn't it?
When white and green colors are combined, they naturally create a warming and calming space that makes one feel happier. This room is a classy example of the same. The modular sofa, that can serve you as a bed, paired with large soft cushions look inviting. Moreover, the matching art on the wall and the white pristine background make the space look bigger and organized.
The kitchen gives an insight and idea of how you can use small space and yet get a convenient and chic cooking area. An open kitchen with a narrow lane in between to help you walk by. Lots of cabinets have been used to keep cutleries, utensils and other material stored on place.
Walking through a simple lane, you will reach a perfectly settled dining room that is simple, matches to the decor elements of the entire home and looks delighting. The brown wood texture wall adds depth to the room and white light illuminates the setting. The sleek chairs and minimalist designed table look exquisite. Furniture does everything to this room.
And then we close this show with a beautiful and one of its kind of fireplace that is full of glow, innovation and technologically advanced set up in the living room. The apartment is full of something new right from its theme to the walls, the space divider, and the fireplace now! Materiality defined at its best.