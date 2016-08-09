A Tour to a Stunning Minimalistic House

What better example of stylish minimalism than this delightful, huge backyard! The vast green space is just perfect for children to run and play! The rustic path, slatted stairs, elegant walls, and borderof shrubs and trees add the perfect decorative look to this slice of heaven.

The architects have truly wowed us with their innovative, futuristic vision and the modern, minimalistic, monochromatic style of the house which speaks for itself! Check out another tour for more ideas - The White Story of a Lavish Bangalore Home.