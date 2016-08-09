A Tour to a Stunning Minimalistic House

We are in the beautiful port city of Valencia in Spain today and simply blown away by its futuristic architectures, beaches, parks and more. So imagine our thrill when we chanced upon an extremely modish yet minimalistic house called Casa Condesa by the architects at Arq Arquitectos. Rendered chiefly in monochromatic tones, this elegant abode flaunts smart lines, contemporary furnishing, simple but stylish designs, and a riveting view from almost every side. Apart from the chic and no-fuss interiors, you will surely fall in love with the neat and beautifully landscaped backyard too.
The warm wooden hue of the door and stairs provides a rich contrast to the monochromatic black and white of the façade. The slatted look of the stairs, the pebbles on the ground and the potted plants are an excellent way to add style to the sleek approach.
The house stands out among its neighbours – an eye-catching affair in black and white! The contemporary design of the façade and the slatted fence are very innovative and earn a big thumbs-up!
What a striking piece of architecture! The trendy design and monochromatic colour scheme is a symphony of style and futuristic thinking, and the addition of large glass panels is definitely the cherry on top!
The modern design continues to surprise us, as we view the house from the other side. We did not expect the surprising grey block against the white background—it houses the terrace, accessible from inside by means of a staircase.
Thoroughly in tune with the modern trend of the house, the naturally-lit staircase is a stunning structure made of wood, metal and glass. The beautiful slatted design of the black-edged brown stairs is clearly visible through the glass, while the steps leading down to the basement are made of white masonry. It is the perfect design for this contemporary abode!
What better colour palette for a minimalistic and sleek house than elegant white and black?! The theme of the façade repeats itself in the living area with immaculate white walls dotted with black and white furniture. The look is glamorous yet minimalistic, and we love the huge glass windows ushering in tons of light! The potted plant in one corner adds the perfect touch of the outdoors to the room.
What a futuristic look for the dining area and kitchen – it could be straight out of a spaceship for all we know! The splashes of black create an amazingly stylish effect against the stark white. The black tripod-style chairs are teamed with a pure white dining table that extends from a kitchen island. Note how the clean lines lend a functional yet trendy appearance to the room.
The bathroom is pristine white with modern sanitary wares and fittings. It looks serene and functional. The touch of black in the accessories on the ledge, the design reflected in the mirror, and in the casing of the vertical window looks smart and elegant.
We get a surprise on seeing the sudden different look in the family room. The white and black colour palette is present, but is warmed considerably by the natural wooden table, the patterned floor, and the very innovative rustic touch brought about by a spectacular stone wall. The futuristic transparent chairs provide the trendy note to this room with a difference.
In the bedroom, we have trendy red accents breaking the monotony of the monochrome. Black is the key colour and is gloriously relieved by the white and grey of the bed and furniture. A truly modern and sophisticated room.
What better example of stylish minimalism than this delightful, huge backyard! The vast green space is just perfect for children to run and play! The rustic path, slatted stairs, elegant walls, and borderof shrubs and trees add the perfect decorative look to this slice of heaven.
The architects have truly wowed us with their innovative, futuristic vision and the modern, minimalistic, monochromatic style of the house which speaks for itself! Check out another tour for more ideas - The White Story of a Lavish Bangalore Home.