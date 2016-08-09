Your browser is out-of-date.

A Tour to a Stunning Minimalistic House

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern houses Ceramic White
We are in the beautiful port city of Valencia in Spain today and simply blown away by its futuristic architectures, beaches, parks and more. So imagine our thrill when we chanced upon an extremely modish yet minimalistic house called Casa Condesa by the architects at Arq Arquitectos. Rendered chiefly in monochromatic tones, this elegant abode flaunts smart lines, contemporary furnishing, simple but stylish designs, and a riveting view from almost every side. Apart from the chic and no-fuss interiors, you will surely fall in love with the neat and beautifully landscaped backyard too.

Elegant entrance

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern garden Ceramic White
The warm wooden hue of the door and stairs provides a rich contrast to the monochromatic black and white of the façade. The slatted look of the stairs, the pebbles on the ground and the potted plants are an excellent way to add style to the sleek approach.

Melody in monochrome

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern houses Ceramic White
The house stands out among its neighbours – an eye-catching affair in black and white! The contemporary design of the façade and the slatted fence are very innovative and earn a big thumbs-up!

Seen from the side

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern houses Ceramic White
What a striking piece of architecture! The trendy design and monochromatic colour scheme is a symphony of style and futuristic thinking, and the addition of large glass panels is definitely the cherry on top!

The other side

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern houses Ceramic White
The modern design continues to surprise us, as we view the house from the other side. We did not expect the surprising grey block against the white background—it houses the terrace, accessible from inside by means of a staircase.

Stylish glassy staircase

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Solid Wood Wood effect
Thoroughly in tune with the modern trend of the house, the naturally-lit staircase is a stunning structure made of wood, metal and glass. The beautiful slatted design of the black-edged brown stairs is clearly visible through the glass, while the steps leading down to the basement are made of white masonry. It is the perfect design for this contemporary abode!

Luxurious living area

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern living room Ceramic White
What better colour palette for a minimalistic and sleek house than elegant white and black?! The theme of the façade repeats itself in the living area with immaculate white walls dotted with black and white furniture. The look is glamorous yet minimalistic, and we love the huge glass windows ushering in tons of light! The potted plant in one corner adds the perfect touch of the outdoors to the room.


The sleek dining area and kitchen

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite White
What a futuristic look for the dining area and kitchen – it could be straight out of a spaceship for all we know! The splashes of black create an amazingly stylish effect against the stark white. The black tripod-style chairs are teamed with a pure white dining table that extends from a kitchen island. Note how the clean lines lend a functional yet trendy appearance to the room.

Serenity in the bathroom

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern bathroom Ceramic White
The bathroom is pristine white with modern sanitary wares and fittings. It looks serene and functional. The touch of black in the accessories on the ledge, the design reflected in the mirror, and in the casing of the vertical window looks smart and elegant.

A different kind of family room

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern living room Stone Brown
We get a surprise on seeing the sudden different look in the family room. The white and black colour palette is present, but is warmed considerably by the natural wooden table, the patterned floor, and the very innovative rustic touch brought about by a spectacular stone wall. The futuristic transparent chairs provide the trendy note to this room with a difference.

Trendy tones in the bedroom

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern nursery/kids room Ceramic White
In the bedroom, we have trendy red accents breaking the monotony of the monochrome. Black is the key colour and is gloriously relieved by the white and grey of the bed and furniture. A truly modern and sophisticated room.

The backyard: minimalism personified

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern garden Ceramic Green
What better example of stylish minimalism than this delightful, huge backyard! The vast green space is just perfect for children to run and play! The rustic path, slatted stairs, elegant walls, and borderof shrubs and trees add the perfect decorative look to this slice of heaven.

The architects have truly wowed us with their innovative, futuristic vision and the modern, minimalistic, monochromatic style of the house which speaks for itself! Check out another tour for more ideas - The White Story of a Lavish Bangalore Home.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


