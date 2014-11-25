City parks- modern renovations

Parks within the boundaries of the big city provide a special place where everyone can come to get some fresh air and rest from the hustle and bustle of city life. To draw people’s interest to the picturesque natural surroundings, architects, together with the city administration, redesign parks from time to time. Footpaths change, lawns are re-landscaped, new sculpture parks are set up.

Today we look at a few successful projects to upgrade parks and waterfronts. They were carried out by different architects in different countries, but they are united by a similar goal: to rethink the role of parks in the context of the city and to attract a new, younger generation.