Tips for a Cooler Home in Summer

Few Indians are fortunate to have a home under a tree canopy or in the hills, which are naturally cool during the summer months. In the urban areas, especially in high-rise apartments, keeping your home comfortably cool is a challenge. Of course, air conditioners are useful, but with frequent power cuts, you can’t always depend on them to keep your home at a bearable temperature.

These tips can help you to keep the Indian summers in mind when you design your interiors so that you use the right kind of material and accessories to beat the heat.