18 Gorgeous Homes You Must See for Inspiration

Are you decorating or renovating your home? If you want some ideas that inspire you, we’ve picked a collection of 18 lovely interiors from which you can choose a few elements to use in your home.
This living room is stunning with the cosy seating arrangement, but it’s the ceiling that catches one’s eyes, not only because of the asymmetric curve with recessed lighting that looks like ceiling art but also the elegant crystal chandelier in the centre.
The use of blue and off-white is not an uncommon colour combination for interiors, but this home stands out due to the brick wall panel that breaks the monotony of the plain white walls and wood cladding. Combined with the symmetric arrangement of black-and-white images, the effect is stunning.
An all-white room is always elegant. In this professionally-designed home, the use of indoor plants, multi-colour printed cushion covers and a few matching décor accessories on the table create a cohesive look that takes the home from minimalist to modern-tropical.
Step into this lovely home and your eyes will immediately drift towards the lighting fixtures – the etched glass light shade on the ceiling, the interesting under shelf lighting and a floor-standing globe for diffused lighting at night.
The soothing image that this home portrays comes together effortlessly through the use of muted shades of beige and cream along with the warm texture of natural wood.
In an otherwise plain living area that uses beige, grey and cream, the fireplace brings in a cosy feeling with the rough-textured stone as well as the blaze of the fire. It creates a spectacular partition between the living and dining areas.
When you think about it, the use of rustic brick with sophisticated mirror and glass might seem an unusual combination, but in this rustic home, it comes together elegantly. The utilisation of mirrors for reflecting the warmth of the brick and the glass partitions that add to the spacious feel make the interiors dreamy!
With the comfortable sofas facing the beautiful art on the walls and the seating looking out onto the lovely garden, this home stands out because of its ample seating. The use of different colours and textures blends to create a cohesive space that is warm and cosy.
When you have an all-white room, how do you take it one step higher? In this home, the addition of a beautiful geometric-patterned carpet achieves it. The palette of the art on the wall matches the carpet to create a soothing space.
A large home with a wonderful view is everyone’s dream, but the disadvantage of big spaces is that the interiors lose out on warmth. The use of wood on the floor and the ceiling adds warmth to this home.
There’s nothing better than a room with a view, and with clever designing, like in this home, it’s possible to have a view in every room. The lower level has a pool view, while the upper level looks out over the city skyline. The mezzanine floor has the best of both worlds.
Introducing an impressive structure in the middle of a living-dining area can add theatre to the room and make it memorable. The larger-than-life chimney place does that in this home.
All-white or muted décor, although modern, can make the interiors appear dull. The utilization of different textures or colours in the upholstery or cushions as well as the unusual twisting staircase adds unique features to this home.
The soothing combination of turquoise and beige is a popular option for creating tranquil interiors that are reminiscent of the crystal waters and white sandy beaches.
Natural light has the tremendous ability to brighten up the interiors and add a cheery ambiance to a home. Well-designed windows or skylights along with a mix of bold coloured cushions make this home a happy place.
If you have ever wondered why you feel relaxed from the moment you enter a tropical resort, the answer lies in the décor. This home has the same look with its soothing colours, natural material and lounge seating.
Not every house can carry off this look, but in this home, the eclectic theme is displayed to perfection starting from the elephant wall mural to the warm red wall with tribal borders and comfortable seating, including floor cushions.
In smaller spaces, cleverly designed furniture that can be brought together to a cosy arrangement in the centre of the room can help to make the room seem airier. When guests arrive, you can pull a couple of pieces out of the puzzle to create a setting that’s more suited for conversation.
