Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

18 Gorgeous Homes You Must See for Inspiration

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
CASA RR, BURO ARQUITECTURA BURO ARQUITECTURA Country style living room
Loading admin actions …

Are you decorating or renovating your home? If you want some ideas that inspire you, we’ve picked a collection of 18 lovely interiors from which you can choose a few elements to use in your home.

​Ceiling Highlights

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

This living room is stunning with the cosy seating arrangement, but it’s the ceiling that catches one’s eyes, not only because of the asymmetric curve with recessed lighting that looks like ceiling art but also the elegant crystal chandelier in the centre.

​Wall Texture and Art

ДОМ В ПОСЕЛКЕ ПОЛИВАНОВО, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Scandinavian style living room
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

The use of blue and off-white is not an uncommon colour combination for interiors, but this home stands out due to the brick wall panel that breaks the monotony of the plain white walls and wood cladding. Combined with the symmetric arrangement of black-and-white images, the effect is stunning.

​Serene Accessories

Cantagirone uno, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Living roomAccessories & decoration
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

An all-white room is always elegant. In this professionally-designed home, the use of indoor plants, multi-colour printed cushion covers and a few matching décor accessories on the table create a cohesive look that takes the home from minimalist to modern-tropical.

​Chic Lighting

​UNA STORIA POP, StudioG StudioG Modern houses
StudioG

StudioG
StudioG
StudioG

Step into this lovely home and your eyes will immediately drift towards the lighting fixtures – the etched glass light shade on the ceiling, the interesting under shelf lighting and a floor-standing globe for diffused lighting at night.

​Natural Beauty

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern living room
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

The soothing image that this home portrays comes together effortlessly through the use of muted shades of beige and cream along with the warm texture of natural wood.

​Smoking Hot Partition

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern living room
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

In an otherwise plain living area that uses beige, grey and cream, the fireplace brings in a cosy feeling with the rough-textured stone as well as the blaze of the fire. It creates a spectacular partition between the living and dining areas.


Glass, Mirror and Brick

Showroom, The Blue House The Blue House Modern living room
The Blue House

The Blue House
The Blue House
The Blue House

When you think about it, the use of rustic brick with sophisticated mirror and glass might seem an unusual combination, but in this rustic home, it comes together elegantly. The utilisation of mirrors for reflecting the warmth of the brick and the glass partitions that add to the spacious feel make the interiors dreamy! 

​Seated with Beauty

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimalist living room
grupoarquitectura

grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura

With the comfortable sofas facing the beautiful art on the walls and the seating looking out onto the lovely garden, this home stands out because of its ample seating. The use of different colours and textures blends to create a cohesive space that is warm and cosy.

​Carpet Takes Centre Stage

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern living room
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

When you have an all-white room, how do you take it one step higher? In this home, the addition of a beautiful geometric-patterned carpet achieves it. The palette of the art on the wall matches the carpet to create a soothing space.

​Wooden Beauty

CASA RR, BURO ARQUITECTURA BURO ARQUITECTURA Country style living room
BURO ARQUITECTURA

BURO ARQUITECTURA
BURO ARQUITECTURA
BURO ARQUITECTURA

A large home with a wonderful view is everyone’s dream, but the disadvantage of big spaces is that the interiors lose out on warmth. The use of wood on the floor and the ceiling adds warmth to this home.

​Rooms with views

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern living room
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

There’s nothing better than a room with a view, and with clever designing, like in this home, it’s possible to have a view in every room. The lower level has a pool view, while the upper level looks out over the city skyline. The mezzanine floor has the best of both worlds.

​Imposing Structure

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Introducing an impressive structure in the middle of a living-dining area can add theatre to the room and make it memorable. The larger-than-life chimney place does that in this home.

​Textures and Levels

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Eclectic style living room
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

All-white or muted décor, although modern, can make the interiors appear dull. The utilization of different textures or colours in the upholstery or cushions as well as the unusual twisting staircase adds unique features to this home.

​Coral Island

Casa de la Luz , C Cúbica Arquitectos C Cúbica Arquitectos Modern living room
C Cúbica Arquitectos

C Cúbica Arquitectos
C Cúbica Arquitectos
C Cúbica Arquitectos

The soothing combination of turquoise and beige is a popular option for creating tranquil interiors that are reminiscent of the crystal waters and white sandy beaches.

​Bold and Bright

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Natural light has the tremendous ability to brighten up the interiors and add a cheery ambiance to a home. Well-designed windows or skylights along with a mix of bold coloured cushions make this home a happy place.

​Relax in the Tropics

LIVING ROOM homify Tropical style living room
homify

LIVING ROOM

homify
homify
homify

If you have ever wondered why you feel relaxed from the moment you enter a tropical resort, the answer lies in the décor. This home has the same look with its soothing colours, natural material and lounge seating.

​African Safari

Trompe l'oeil elefante, INTERNO78.IT - DECORAZIONI D'INTERNI INTERNO78.IT - DECORAZIONI D'INTERNI Colonial style living room
INTERNO78.IT—DECORAZIONI D&#39;INTERNI

INTERNO78.IT - DECORAZIONI D'INTERNI
INTERNO78.IT—DECORAZIONI D&#39;INTERNI
INTERNO78.IT - DECORAZIONI D'INTERNI

Not every house can carry off this look, but in this home, the eclectic theme is displayed to perfection starting from the elephant wall mural to the warm red wall with tribal borders and comfortable seating, including floor cushions.

​Jigsaw Puzzle Seating

Living Room Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style living room
Viterbo Interior design

Living Room

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

In smaller spaces, cleverly designed furniture that can be brought together to a cosy arrangement in the centre of the room can help to make the room seem airier. When guests arrive, you can pull a couple of pieces out of the puzzle to create a setting that’s more suited for conversation.

Did you find these ideas inspiring? For more interesting design tips, view Interior Design Styles: Baroque Chic.

The Brilliant Renovation of a Tiny Apartment
Which is your favourite interior among these? Comment below to let us know.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks