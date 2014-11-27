Wonderful wood houses

Wooden houses are a desirable shelter throughout the year. But as days become greyer, nights longer, and temperatures lower, wooden houses seem even more appealing. Associated with a holiday in the countryside, rural getaways or exotic honeymoons, all these houses have something in common: warmth. There are infinite styles for wood: some may be more sober and elegant, some more minimalist and Scandinavian, but wood always projects the ideas of cosiness and warmth.

Today we want to show the five most amazing houses built with wood that we have found on homify.