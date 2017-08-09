7 bright ideas to light up your home

Lighting plays a vital role in setting the mood and atmosphere of a space. In fact, just by changing the lighting, you can change the whole look and feel of a room. In today's tour, we will explore 8 bright lighting ideas that can impact your home in ways you never knew was possible. In general, finding the right lighting depends on the function, style and design of the room. Hence, the first thing you should do is figure out what the space will be used for so you can determine how bright the lights need to be.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this idea guide. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at these brilliant lighting designs shall we?