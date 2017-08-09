7 bright ideas to light up your home

Lighting plays a vital role in setting the mood and atmosphere of a space. In fact, just by changing the lighting, you can change the whole look and feel of a room. In today's tour, we will explore 8 bright lighting ideas that can impact your home in ways you never knew was possible. In general, finding the right lighting depends on the function, style and design of the room. Hence, the first thing you should do is figure out what the space will be used for so you can determine how bright the lights need to be.
Lighting can also be used to highlight a certain area or art pieces you want to bring attention to, as seen here. The best type of lighting for this are the spotlights we see pictured here. As you can see the lighting not only highlights the visual but also the tactile by bringing the natural stone texture to life.
Natural stones are beautiful ornaments to employ for designing homes. Their translucent quality and the fascinating patterns and shades of colours that swirl effortlessly are mesmerising. The lighting design pictured here takes the beauty of natural stone to another level by illuminating it. The beautiful space in this image is designed by Maulik Vyas Architects based in Ahmedabad.
Lighting is not just for making a space brighter, it can also be used to create depth. Pictured here we see that lighting has been used to frame the fake ceiling and accent wall. The thin strips of light define and highlight the contrasts, while the spotlights and pendant lamp impart a bright, clean feel to the bedroom.
In order to create a home cinema that feels somewhat like a real cinema, lighting is key. Pictured here we see blue strips of lighting making shapes on the wall and going across the ceiling. The spotlights on the ceiling are the cherries on the cake.
Chandeliers are classic, however lately we see a trend suggesting that the classic chandeliers aren't that popular anymore. Instead now a trend of eclectic chandeliers is emerging. In this image, we see a unique chandelier composed of branches, lampshades and dangling translucent crystal pieces. What a breath of fresh light!
As we move out of the industrial age with our feet dragging, it's no surprise that the industrial design style has taken the world by storm. Remnants of the industrial age such as metal, chain, and Edison style bulbs have never been so trendy. More importantly, they have a history and a story to tell, like all good design should.
More often than not, lighting is functional, however in this case, the lighting we see here is mostly decorative. Hangings from the ceiling, the long strips reminiscent of beaded curtains, decorate this stairwell in the most minimalist fashion as possible. The lights twinkle like fireflies, seemingly floating in space, creating a magical atmosphere.