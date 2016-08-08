Your browser is out-of-date.

9 Simple Ideas to Make a House Your Home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Mr Mulla Residence , Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Have you ever walked into a house that is designed to perfection only to find that it doesn’t make you feel at home? One of the negatives of leaving everything to a professional interior decorator is that your home looks picture perfect but doesn’t have the personal touch that your friends and family come to expect from your home.

Don’t fret! Even if you don’t have the time to be involved in every decision regarding your home – from linen to lighting and fixtures – you can use these 9 quick-fix tips to create a relaxing ambiance.

Decorate with Candles

Dining Room ZERO9 Minimalist dining room
ZERO9

Dining Room

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

There’s something about the flickering glow of a candle flame that makes one feel happy and relaxed. Before dinner parties, light up candles or tea-lights and place them on your sideboard or coffee table to add an instant infusion of warmth.

What’s your favourite trick for adding a personal touch to your home? For more ideas on decorating your home, view this ideabook.

Cosy Seats

Dhiren Tharnani, IMAGE N SHAPE IMAGE N SHAPE Modern bathroom
IMAGE N SHAPE

Dhiren Tharnani

IMAGE N SHAPE
IMAGE N SHAPE
IMAGE N SHAPE

Even in the most formal space, casual furniture such as bean bags and swings add a playful feature that instantly relaxes guests. It also helps you to lounge when you are in a lazy mood – after all, if you can’t laze at home, where else can you do so?

​Cover with Rugs

SADHWANI BUNGALOW, 1 Square Designs 1 Square Designs Modern style bedroom
1 Square Designs

SADHWANI BUNGALOW

1 Square Designs
1 Square Designs
1 Square Designs

A bare floor can bring a cold vibe into a room even if it shows off the lovely natural stone tiling. The inclusion of a colourful carpet or rug can add a cosy touch that gives the home a lived-in look.

​Display Books

Premium Residence, Aayam Consultants Aayam Consultants Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Aayam Consultants

Premium Residence

Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants

Whether you have a couple of paperbacks or an extensive book collection, displaying them in your home adds indescribable warmth to the entire area.

​Colourful Furnishings

homify Minimalist bedroom Plywood Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Although muted tones go hand in hand with the modern minimalist theme, it can make a bedroom resemble a room in a business hotel. Spice up the room with a colourful duvet or cushion covers to make the area seem brighter, adding a cheery ambiance.

​Wall Art

Penthouse 401, Saar Interior Design Saar Interior Design Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Multicolored
Saar Interior Design

Penthouse 401

Saar Interior Design
Saar Interior Design
Saar Interior Design

Paintings or wall hangings add a splash of colour on the walls, in addition to infusing a personal touch by representing your favourite artist or style. They are an excellent accessory for stamping your personality on your home.


​Use a Flower Arrangement

Apartment in Chennai, Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects

Apartment in Chennai

Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects
Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects
Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects

There’s nothing better than a bouquet of flowers to make guests feel welcome. Place a flower arrangement in the foyer and in your living room to add a refreshing feel to your home.

​Place Potted Plants

Mr Mulla Residence , Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Srujan Interiors &amp; Architects Pvt Ltd

Mr Mulla Residence

Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd
Srujan Interiors &amp; Architects Pvt Ltd
Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd

A touch of greenery is an excellent option for creating cosiness in any area. Add a few potted plants in your living room or bedroom to infuse a homely touch. For an added benefit, try to get indoor plants that double up as air purifiers or emit scents to give your rooms a breath of fresh air.

​Display Artefacts

Modern house with classic touch, Cubism Cubism Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Cubism

Modern house with classic touch

Cubism
Cubism
Cubism

Most modern living rooms are designed with shelves for displaying accessories. Instead of leaving it to your designer to find accessories that fit the décor theme of the room, try to add personal accessories that you have collected from your travels or even photographs of special moments to add warmth to the room. They are also great conversation starters!

6 ideas to create a beautiful and welcoming hallway!
Do you have any other ideas for making a house a home? Reply in the comments below.


