15 Small Bathrooms You Must See Before You Renovate Yours

Let’s face it, there’s no such thing as a perfect bathroom, especially in today’s urban homes where space is scarce. Planning the layout of a bathroom to make it convenient, comfortable and stunning is a tough challenge even for professionals. The placement of the various components to ensure that there is sufficient space to move around without bumping into things, incorporating storage to prevent clutter, and finding the right fixture and tile to give the bathroom style – there’s a lot that goes into a well-designed small bathroom.
The best way to get ideas that you can use is to take a peek at other tiny bathrooms that are near perfect. We’ve picked 15 small bathrooms to help you to draw inspiration.
Reflecting surfaces help to make a room seem much bigger than it actually is. In this tiny bathroom, the use of a wall-to-wall mirror above the basin and a glossy reflecting tile on the walls add to the sense of space.
The Turkish inspired blue and white floral tiles, carved mirror frame and blue hanging lamps distract from the small size of this bathroom. Storage on the ledge as well as the under-sink cabinet helps to hide the clutter.
While it uses a muted palette comprising white, brown and cream, this bathroom manages to convey style. Ample storage in the form of built-in recesses in the shower area and open shelves near the basin keeps its clutter-free and adds to the minimalist look. The irregular-shaped mirror and the orange metallic lampshade add interest.
In this small bathroom, the use of a light shade of natural stone on the floor and walls adds an airy feel. The decorative border tiling and sophisticated fixtures such as the hanging globular lampshades and an ultra-modern rainwater shower complete the luxurious look.
The combination of black and white always adds a stunning contrast to any room. In this bathroom, the muted glow from the recessed ceiling light, as well as backlighting from the panel near the shower, adds to the sophistication.
The use of muted natural shades such as the warm wood and off-white tiling gives this professionally-designed bathroom a spa-like tranquil setting. The geometric tile border pattern in the centre breaks the monotony and takes the room from plain to stylish.
Even the plainest bathroom can be brought to life with the addition of a colourful panel of tiles, like in this small bathroom, where the bright floral tiles in the centre add a refreshing touch.
White is the best colour for small spaces as it gives an airy feel that visually expands the room. The addition of steel and glass in the form of the fish-scale mirror frame and the hanging shelf, provide an elegant contrast.
The maintenance-free rough textured stone in the shower area is the highlight of this small bathroom. Combined with the sleek black back panel behind the water closet and the steel and cream striped wall behind the basin, the effect is classy.
How do you add a stunning effect to a plain black or white bathroom? Jazz it up with a mosaic tiled wall featuring different shades of gold, silver, copper and bronze, like in this bathroom design.
Introducing bold colours such as red, purple or yellow can add brightness to a small bathroom, but use it with restraint, or it will make the room look dark and cramped.
The use of wooden deck tiling in the shower area, as well as natural stone finishes on the wall, gives this bathroom and airy feel. Add to this the ample natural light coming in through the window, and you almost feel like you are outdoors!
In an irregular shaped room, incorporating the shower area in the triangular corner saves space. In this bathroom, the use of sand and turquoise coloured tiling adds a lovely seaside feel.
A great idea for distracting from the tiny area of a bathroom is to create a patterned wall, like in this bathroom, where the geometric printed tiles are placed together to recreate a patchwork quilt effect.
If you have a narrow layout in your bathroom, besides creating a design where there is sufficient space for opening and closing the door, it’s a good idea to have a focal point, like the bright painting in this bathroom, to make the area seem longer and more spacious.