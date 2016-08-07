Your browser is out-of-date.

15 Small Bathrooms You Must See Before You Renovate Yours

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
J. P. GREENS FLAT, Spaces Architects@ka Spaces Architects@ka Modern bathroom
Let’s face it, there’s no such thing as a perfect bathroom, especially in today’s urban homes where space is scarce. Planning the layout of a bathroom to make it convenient, comfortable and stunning is a tough challenge even for professionals. The placement of the various components to ensure that there is sufficient space to move around without bumping into things, incorporating storage to prevent clutter, and finding the right fixture and tile to give the bathroom style – there’s a lot that goes into a well-designed small bathroom.

The best way to get ideas that you can use is to take a peek at other tiny bathrooms that are near perfect. We’ve picked 15 small bathrooms to help you to draw inspiration.

​Reflections

Residence Interiors at Mukundnagar, Pune, Urban Tree Urban Tree Modern bathroom
Urban Tree

Residence Interiors at Mukundnagar, Pune

Reflecting surfaces help to make a room seem much bigger than it actually is. In this tiny bathroom, the use of a wall-to-wall mirror above the basin and a glossy reflecting tile on the walls add to the sense of space.

For more bathroom design ideas, visit this ideabook.

​Turkish Delight

Powder toilet homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

Powder toilet

The Turkish inspired blue and white floral tiles, carved mirror frame and blue hanging lamps distract from the small size of this bathroom. Storage on the ledge as well as the under-sink cabinet helps to hide the clutter.

The Minimalist

homify Modern bathroom
homify

While it uses a muted palette comprising white, brown and cream, this bathroom manages to convey style. Ample storage in the form of built-in recesses in the shower area and open shelves near the basin keeps its clutter-free and adds to the minimalist look. The irregular-shaped mirror and the orange metallic lampshade add interest.

​Small Luxury

MANTRI ESPANA, BANGALORE. (www.depanache.in), De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Classic style bathroom
De Panache —Interior Architects

MANTRI ESPANA, BANGALORE. (www.depanache.in)

In this small bathroom, the use of a light shade of natural stone on the floor and walls adds an airy feel. The decorative border tiling and sophisticated fixtures such as the hanging globular lampshades and an ultra-modern rainwater shower complete the luxurious look.

​Black and White

homify Modern bathroom
homify

The combination of black and white always adds a stunning contrast to any room. In this bathroom, the muted glow from the recessed ceiling light, as well as backlighting from the panel near the shower, adds to the sophistication.

​Natural Beauty

Singh Residence, Space Interface Space Interface Modern bathroom
Space Interface

Singh Residence

The use of muted natural shades such as the warm wood and off-white tiling gives this professionally-designed bathroom a spa-like tranquil setting. The geometric tile border pattern in the centre breaks the monotony and takes the room from plain to stylish.


​Floral Bouquet

​Pretty Washroom homify Classic style bathroom
homify

​Pretty Washroom

Even the plainest bathroom can be brought to life with the addition of a colourful panel of tiles, like in this small bathroom, where the bright floral tiles in the centre add a refreshing touch.

​Pretty in White

Mr Kamdar 19th Floor, TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO Modern bathroom Mirror,Plumbing fixture,Sink,Property,Bathroom sink,Tap,White,Bathroom,Light,Building
TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO

Mr Kamdar 19th Floor

White is the best colour for small spaces as it gives an airy feel that visually expands the room. The addition of steel and glass in the form of the fish-scale mirror frame and the hanging shelf, provide an elegant contrast.

Stoned Beauty

homify Modern bathroom Granite Black
homify

The maintenance-free rough textured stone in the shower area is the highlight of this small bathroom. Combined with the sleek black back panel behind the water closet and the steel and cream striped wall behind the basin, the effect is classy.

​Shimmering Beauty

RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR, MYSORE. (www.depanache.in), De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Modern bathroom Glass
De Panache —Interior Architects

RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR, MYSORE. (www.depanache.in)

How do you add a stunning effect to a plain black or white bathroom? Jazz it up with a mosaic tiled wall featuring different shades of gold, silver, copper and bronze, like in this bathroom design.

​Bold Splash

homify Modern bathroom Tiles Red
homify

Introducing bold colours such as red, purple or yellow can add brightness to a small bathroom, but use it with restraint, or it will make the room look dark and cramped.

​Outdoor Ambiance

BATHROOM Designs, Artek-Architects & Interior Designers Artek-Architects & Interior Designers Modern bathroom Tap,Plumbing fixture,Mirror,Bathroom sink,Furniture,Building,Sink,Bathroom cabinet,Bathroom,Comfort
Artek-Architects &amp; Interior Designers

BATHROOM Designs

The use of wooden deck tiling in the shower area, as well as natural stone finishes on the wall, gives this bathroom and airy feel. Add to this the ample natural light coming in through the window, and you almost feel like you are outdoors!

​Cutting Corners

J. P. GREENS FLAT, Spaces Architects@ka Spaces Architects@ka Modern bathroom Plumbing fixture,Sink,Tap,Mirror,Property,Bathroom,Shower,Fixture,Interior design,Floor
Spaces Architects@ka

J. P. GREENS FLAT

In an irregular shaped room, incorporating the shower area in the triangular corner saves space. In this bathroom, the use of sand and turquoise coloured tiling adds a lovely seaside feel.

​Quilted Effect

Despande's Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Modern bathroom Stone Tap,Plumbing fixture,Sink,Property,Bathroom sink,Bathroom,Mirror,Architecture,Interior design,Toilet
Nuvo Designs

Despande's Residence

A great idea for distracting from the tiny area of a bathroom is to create a patterned wall, like in this bathroom, where the geometric printed tiles are placed together to recreate a patchwork quilt effect.

​Narrow but Bright

Greater Kailash Residence , The Brick Studio The Brick Studio Modern bathroom
The Brick Studio

Greater Kailash Residence

If you have a narrow layout in your bathroom, besides creating a design where there is sufficient space for opening and closing the door, it’s a good idea to have a focal point, like the bright painting in this bathroom, to make the area seem longer and more spacious.

Which of these small bathrooms is your favourite? Reply in the comments below.


