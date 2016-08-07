15 Small Bathrooms You Must See Before You Renovate Yours

Let’s face it, there’s no such thing as a perfect bathroom, especially in today’s urban homes where space is scarce. Planning the layout of a bathroom to make it convenient, comfortable and stunning is a tough challenge even for professionals. The placement of the various components to ensure that there is sufficient space to move around without bumping into things, incorporating storage to prevent clutter, and finding the right fixture and tile to give the bathroom style – there’s a lot that goes into a well-designed small bathroom.

The best way to get ideas that you can use is to take a peek at other tiny bathrooms that are near perfect. We’ve picked 15 small bathrooms to help you to draw inspiration.