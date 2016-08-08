The Brilliant Renovation of a Tiny Apartment

A coat of fresh white paint, a border of pretty tiles near the floor, a splash of greenery, a delicate white table for two with a pretty lace tablecloth and stylish stools to match – we can certainly envision a pleasant evening in this transformed little courtyard!

This renovated home is truly a lesson in intelligent remodelling. The architects have put a good deal of thought in planning the optimal utilization of scant space in this abode, while also infusing its every corner with style. For more ideas, go through another transformation story - A Home Comes to Life.