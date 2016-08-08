Your browser is out-of-date.

The Brilliant Renovation of a Tiny Apartment

Remodelação T1 Alojamento Local . Alfama, atelier B-L atelier B-L Mediterranean style living room
Renovating a tiny apartment can be very challenging especially when you have to infuse it with style, modernism and functionality simultaneously. But the architects at BL Design e Arquitectura de Interiores did an amazing job with the existing layout of T1 Alfama in Lisbon, Portugal. They introduced some clever structural tweaks, simple but cosy furnishing, modish textures and colours, and sleek design hacks to help the owners make the most of this small abode. Initially, the interiors were gloomy, shabby and lacked visual appeal. Even the compact courtyard was a dilapidated mess, but brimming with potential. But thanks to the architects, everything is now bright, crisp and glowing with new life!

Before: The dreary and dated kitchen

The cupboards, the countertop, the tiles, the hanging light – all the features in the old kitchen were dismally mediocre. It hardly promised any cooking pleasures, and was a claustrophobic nook.

After: Cooking in style

Remodelação T1 Alojamento Local . Alfama, atelier B-L atelier B-L Mediterranean style kitchen
Ooh la la! Just look at the sleek wood finish of the kitchen countertop and the stylish fittings! The renovated kitchen looks so bright and inviting, with its focus on white hues, sleek accents and powerful lighting!

Before: The uninviting entrance

This is certainly not the kind of main door the owners liked to see and open every day! The area was dingy, the wall tiles were drab, and the floor was mundane.

After: The living area gains style

Remodelação T1 Alojamento Local . Alfama, atelier B-L atelier B-L Mediterranean style living room
Gone is the unsightly door and gone are the unappealing tiles! What a transformation! The living area is spruced up with modern white, and the brick finish wall behind the comfortable sofa offer just the right touch to enhance the appeal of the small room. And look at the hanging light creating a jazzy pattern on the ceiling! The ugly brown floor tiles have been replaced by elegant marble flooring in white and grey. The use of white lends an illusion of space and the peppy artwork brightens up the area. A slim shelf near the ceiling aids in storage without eating up precious floor space.

After: The cosy nook in the living area

Remodelação T1 Alojamento Local . Alfama, atelier B-L atelier B-L Mediterranean style living room
Seen from another side, the living area flaunts a pretty corner that has been decorated with a rustic flavour. The solid wooden table with the dried arrangement in the vase, the rustic stool, and the pieces of pottery and crystal ware on the shelf overhead, combine to make a very attractive little nook here. A small wall-mounted TV takes care of all entertainment needs.

After: The intelligent dining table

Remodelação T1 Alojamento Local . Alfama, atelier B-L atelier B-L Mediterranean style dining room
This feature has completely won us over! The kitchen is immediately adjacent to the living area, leaving no space for a separate dining area. So, remodelling the kitchen countertop to double as a dining table with the use of two extensions is a masterstroke!


Before: Disaster in the bedroom

Remodelação T1 Alojamento Local . Alfama, atelier B-L atelier B-L
A bedroom should be a charming and restful space – a far cry from the one shown above. The bedroom in this apartment was a morose affair in dark brown tiles and ageing white walls.

After: New found serenity

Remodelação T1 Alojamento Local . Alfama, atelier B-L atelier B-L Mediterranean style bedroom
This is more like it! The use of white serves the dual purpose of infusing the bedroom with a tranquil ambiance as well as heightening the illusion of space. The simple addition of a curtain for the window and a sleek shelf and stool to create a sunny workspace, is such an attractive touch. Equipped with a large modern artwork, a useful ledge above the bed, and a cosy lamp, the bedroom now looks comfy and trendy.

Before: The shabby and tiny bathroom

Remodelação T1 Alojamento Local . Alfama, atelier B-L atelier B-L
Drab tiles and dated fixtures did nothing at all to diminish the cramped look of this bathroom – we hoped to see radical improvements here.

After: Mirror mirror on the wall

Remodelação T1 Alojamento Local . Alfama, atelier B-L atelier B-L Mediterranean style bathroom
Improvements, and how! This is sheer genius – the tiny bathroom has been converted to a magical experience with the simple addition of panels of mirrors! Look at the illusion of space that is created with such a simple, elegant feature! A big thumbs-up to the refreshing green tiles and contemporary fixtures too.

Before: The dingy courtyard

Remodelação T1 Alojamento Local . Alfama, atelier B-L atelier B-L
The courtyard was a dilapidated nightmare with moss-ridden walls, a dreary floor, and a most unfashionable bench!

After: Pretty and rejuvenating

Remodelação T1 Alojamento Local . Alfama, atelier B-L atelier B-L Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
A coat of fresh white paint, a border of pretty tiles near the floor, a splash of greenery, a delicate white table for two with a pretty lace tablecloth and stylish stools to match – we can certainly envision a pleasant evening in this transformed little courtyard!

This renovated home is truly a lesson in intelligent remodelling. The architects have put a good deal of thought in planning the optimal utilization of scant space in this abode, while also infusing its every corner with style. For more ideas, go through another transformation story - A Home Comes to Life.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


