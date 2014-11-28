Your browser is out-of-date.

Gardens in the winter

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
The winter is approaching fast and the world of nature around us and in our garden has changed noticeably. In this article, find out what you can do to get your garden through the winter and how to make the most of your green spaces even in late autumn and winter. In addition, we show you green interior design ideas for indoors, so you can enjoy the positive effects of plants in the dead of winter. 

Generally speaking, there are some things you should already be considering now when gardening. Preserve potted plants by wrapping them in thick fleece, and move citrus plants into the house. The last leaves should be cut back on the shrubs.

