Home items we Indians must get rid of now!

There is really nothing more satisfying and better feeling than cleaning and decluttering your own home or room. Though it might be really exhausting, undeniably exhilarating and long-term task yet knowing from where to begin can be tricky!
Whether you agree or not, there are certain items in your home that have build up over time and they are not even used. If you are amongst those who are dealing with mess in home and have the urge to get some free space then this ideabook is going to be a great help to you. Say goodbye to the below mentioned items and feel free, fresh and happy! Know what all things are not needed and simple removal won't bother you.
We Indians are used to store anything and everything within the refrigerator and kitchen. Whether we are having leftovers of food or spices that we bought last year and never bothered to use, they can be easily found in our homes. No matter whether expired or out of date, they still are our friends. Just eliminate them at once.
If you want some more kitchen decor ideas then you will definitely like this guide too.
Whenever we buy something, even a TV or new Laptop, they come packed in hard boxes that, for most of the people, work as great storage containers for n number of things. We start collecting them just to create a world record of useless boxes. They will do nothing more than collecting dust beneath them and clutter inside them.
Give them away and save some floor space.
Hoards of new and old shoes are easy to find in almost all Indian homes. They might be your favourite and look beautiful even now but if they can't be repaired then they are of no use to you. Just get them out of the racks and shoe boxes and give them up. Get rid of any pair of shoes you have not worn for last 4 months.
If you have a kid at your home then you might have gone through this dilemma whether to throw certain toys or not. Kids tend to break toys often and collecting them as memoirs might be a great idea but don't overdo it. Just keep the wanted and working toys and do away with the rest. Throw them or if non-broken, donate them to some NGO or poor.
A no-brainer addition. No need of chipped containers, broken glasses, cracked plates, or any other cutlery and crockery that will no more serve its purpose. Throw them away and buy some new set of crockery to replace them with.
If you are not able to decide how to work even now then seek help from rubbish removal professionals.
You must also take some time to eliminate those T-shirts, Jeans, Suit Salwar and other casual wears that are no more worn or look outdated, or don't fit your size! Hang everything on hangers and notice which of them are not used throughout the month. The ones that are unused are probably no more needed.
If you are having a large collection of DVDs of movies that you have watched and are not in a mood to rewatch them again then you can gift them to someone else instead of collecting at home. Virtually, everything is available online these days so just negate the need of hard copies collection.
Those books that either have been read once or twice or the ones you don't like to read or complete are just additional items in the beautiful book racks. Keep only those books that you enjoyed reading and make space for the new books by removing the rest.
A common collection we all own. Expired lotions in the bathroom and expired medicines in drawers are never going to be used and they are still holding a place. Check your drawers and pick out the out of date items like lotions, medicines, creams, makeup and cosmetics, razors etc.