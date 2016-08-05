Farm Cottage Filled with Rustic Charm

The home is designed to make the most of the country lifestyle, and fine attention to detail is given to every accessory and piece of furniture in this home by using natural materials such as wood, bamboo, stone and metal to present a synergistic look that embodies everything that one would expect from a rustic farm home. Look at this ideabook for another country home.

The cottage makes a perfect weekend retreat for leaving behind the stress of city life. Its tranquillity makes it suitable for meditating or just putting one’s feet up and resting. Some might even consider it an ideal retirement home. Whatever need it satisfies, it’s undeniably a happy place to live and enjoy the solitude or the company of close friends and family.