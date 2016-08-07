5 examples of transforming an old house to a modern home

An entrance door speaks volumes about the style quotient of a home irrespective of its position. It is therefore not a surprise that all homeowners strive to create an impressive entrance that is attractive and appealing. A perfect entranceway is one which reflects the grandeur of the inside and opens up to a welcoming mat or rug with a cheerful message.

Here are five entrance ways that have undergone dramatic transformation to turn them from dull to charming facades that impress. Materials like wood, stained glass, metal patterns and artificial adornments have added class and elegance to the entrance doors making them the perfect showpiece to a beautiful house.