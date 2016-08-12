A Derelict House Gets a Remarkable Transformation

The passage of time and neglect forgives nothing, including buildings. Leaving its mark, wear and tear deteriorates and impoverishes aesthetically and functionally all types of finishes and stays, leaving only the memory of what once was. In this case, we find a house in ruins, a lovely house with great potential and was once a warm and cozy home.

Rescued and restored by our architect experts, Giulia Pellegrino Studio di Progettazione, the house underwent changes in its internal distribution, respecting the heritage and the original lines of the house to blend with the rest of the neighborhood. Join on us on this tour so you will not miss a single detail of this wonderful transformation. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour.