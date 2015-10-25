A home for every fantasy

True to its name, this place redefines luxury. This house designed by Espaco do traco arquitetura, architects from Brazil is flawless, spacious and aesthetically highly pleasing. The marvelous living area, lavish bedrooms and grand dining area will definitely sweep the floor beneath your feet. This house brings you some breathtaking and enthralling visions of luxury and comfort. It is a true winner in looks and an epitome of modern furnishings. Brace yourselves, as we are about to enter into heaven.
The dining area is a very cozy and personalized place besides the kitchen. It overlooks the garden and the thin and mild sheen curtains give a beautiful floating effect. Long corridors are provided for increasing circulation and ventilation. These corridors come with artistic flooring and colorful paintings that make the whole place surreal.
Light and subtle shades define this entrance hall. With a minimalist touch and dim lighting, you can feel the welcoming stance of this area. Four planters are evenly placed on both sides with some classic paintings highlighting the entry wall.
The living area not only adds color, but also adds an altogether new dimension to the overall appeal of the house. The bright royal blue sofa set along with the blue and green paintings give a distinct contrast to the beige sofa set. Sophistication is added by the use of a low-lying center table that absolutely glows in the center with a beautiful artifact display. Smartly carved stairs with a high raise window on one side and intricate lighting on the other makes this part of the house an absolute visual delight. It cannot get more luxurious than this particular view.
A huge and lavish home theater covers one big part of the house.This is the most striking area of the house. It is a quiet, calm place for enjoying a luxurious stay. It is ideal for watching a movie with the whole family or a baseball game with the bunch of friends.
With a lavish spread of beautiful interiors and exotic furniture, this room will sweep the ground below your feet. It comes with an inbuilt reading room that defines luxury and opulence. The whole aura of this room is royal and majestic with the use of flowing sheen curtains and a huge TV cabinet.
All the bathrooms are uniquely designed with a main emphasis on color and utility. The unusual patterns of mirrors and basins, use of statement lights along with the freshness of planters make these absolutely serene. The master bathroom is another spacious room, majorly clad with stone and glass. This area has sleek interiors with every bit of space efficiently used for storage and decoration.
The use of darker hues, sliding wardrobe and wooden elements makes this place perfect for a teenage boy. The attached bathroom is sleek and compact with enough storage space under the basins.
Last but not the least, the terrace comes with an inbuilt hot tub that helps you to relax and enjoy nature in this luxurious, royal abode. This is a place, particularly designed for having an exotic dining experience. With a cool bar table on one side, this place has a number of coffee tables neatly resting for a memorable luncheon or dinner.