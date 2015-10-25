A home for every fantasy

The living area not only adds color, but also adds an altogether new dimension to the overall appeal of the house. The bright royal blue sofa set along with the blue and green paintings give a distinct contrast to the beige sofa set. Sophistication is added by the use of a low-lying center table that absolutely glows in the center with a beautiful artifact display. Smartly carved stairs with a high raise window on one side and intricate lighting on the other makes this part of the house an absolute visual delight. It cannot get more luxurious than this particular view.