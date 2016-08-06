Colourful homes to brighten up your life

It’s a well-known fact that colours influence moods. Bright colours cheer one up, while dull shades add to the sense of gloom. This carries through to home interiors too. A bright splash of colour in a living room or bedroom can contribute cheeriness that brightens up the ambiance and adds a sense of warmth and comfort.

However, too many bright colours tend to overpower and make a room seem oppressive. It takes a perfect mix of shades to achieve a colourful room that is pleasing without being over the top. You can use a bright shade just in one room or carry it throughout the home to create a synergistic look. We’ve picked 9 colourful rooms, ranging from living rooms to bathrooms, which inspire and uplift moods.