Colourful homes to brighten up your life

It’s a well-known fact that colours influence moods. Bright colours cheer one up, while dull shades add to the sense of gloom. This carries through to home interiors too. A bright splash of colour in a living room or bedroom can contribute cheeriness that brightens up the ambiance and adds a sense of warmth and comfort.
However, too many bright colours tend to overpower and make a room seem oppressive. It takes a perfect mix of shades to achieve a colourful room that is pleasing without being over the top. You can use a bright shade just in one room or carry it throughout the home to create a synergistic look. We’ve picked 9 colourful rooms, ranging from living rooms to bathrooms, which inspire and uplift moods.
The challenge in brightening up a dining room is adding cheer without using a colour that affects the appetite. The use of a mustard yellow on the walls is a clever way to infuse warmth and create a mood for feasting.
In a large bedroom, painting one of the walls in a bright shade, like the purple wall in this bedroom, adds warmth. It blends with the white and light wood tones in the room to create a cosy space.
A bathroom is usually the most uninspiring room in a home, especially when it is as small as this one. The rainbow-inspired theme that features wall tiles in the shower and behind the water closet creates a stunning effect, making one feel that anything is possible!
In this bathroom, the colourful patterned floor tiles add an eye-catching element that distracts from the plain white walls and steel fixtures. It might have you whistling a favourite tune as soon as you enter!
In a modern bedroom that has pastel shades on the walls and floor, using linen to add cheeriness to the room is an excellent idea, like in this home designed by Aum Architects.
What does a chef need to cook inspirational food? Quite often, the main factor is being in the right frame of mind. A cheerful kitchen creates the perfect place for cooking hearty meals that make everyone happy.
Some homes have kitchens that are deficient in natural light. It could make one depressed at the thought of stepping in for rustling up a meal but in this home, the neon yellow laminates make the kitchen look sunny and cheerful.
In a living room, the introduction of a bright orange couch set against a bright yellow wall adds artistic flair that lifts one’s spirits.
This living room is our favourite colourful room inspiration. When you think about it, the use of contrasting shades of furnishings might make a room too loud and confused, but in this one, the restrained utilisation of colours on the rugs and cushion covers set against an off-white base makes it well put together – a place where anyone would feel right at home.
