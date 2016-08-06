Your browser is out-of-date.

Colourful homes to brighten up your life

Sunita Vellapally
Interiorwalaa Modern kitchen
It’s a well-known fact that colours influence moods. Bright colours cheer one up, while dull shades add to the sense of gloom. This carries through to home interiors too. A bright splash of colour in a living room or bedroom can contribute cheeriness that brightens up the ambiance and adds a sense of warmth and comfort.

However, too many bright colours tend to overpower and make a room seem oppressive. It takes a perfect mix of shades to achieve a colourful room that is pleasing without being over the top. You can use a bright shade just in one room or carry it throughout the home to create a synergistic look. We’ve picked 9 colourful rooms, ranging from living rooms to bathrooms, which inspire and uplift moods.

​1.Mustard on the Side

homify Minimalist dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The challenge in brightening up a dining room is adding cheer without using a colour that affects the appetite. The use of a mustard yellow on the walls is a clever way to infuse warmth and create a mood for feasting.

​2.Bold Walls

Unique style & colored bedroom design homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Unique style & colored bedroom design

homify
homify
homify

In a large bedroom, painting one of the walls in a bright shade, like the purple wall in this bedroom, adds warmth. It blends with the white and light wood tones in the room to create a cosy space.

3.​Wish Upon a Rainbow

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS, AIS Designs Modern bathroom
AIS Designs

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

A bathroom is usually the most uninspiring room in a home, especially when it is as small as this one. The rainbow-inspired theme that features wall tiles in the shower and behind the water closet creates a stunning effect, making one feel that anything is possible!

​4.Colour Spill on the floor

Peacock and the Woods , Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern bathroom
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

Peacock and the Woods

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

In this bathroom, the colourful patterned floor tiles add an eye-catching element that distracts from the plain white walls and steel fixtures. It might have you whistling a favourite tune as soon as you enter!

​5.Dream in Yellow

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a modern bedroom that has pastel shades on the walls and floor, using linen to add cheeriness to the room is an excellent idea, like in this home designed by Aum Architects.

6.​Mediterranean Magic

Interiorwalaa Modern kitchen
Interiorwalaa

Interior Designs

Interiorwalaa
Interiorwalaa
Interiorwalaa

What does a chef need to cook inspirational food? Quite often, the main factor is being in the right frame of mind. A cheerful kitchen creates the perfect place for cooking hearty meals that make everyone happy.


7.​Neon Lights

Modular kitchen designs homify Asian style kitchen
homify

Modular kitchen designs

homify
homify
homify

Some homes have kitchens that are deficient in natural light. It could make one depressed at the thought of stepping in for rustling up a meal but in this home, the neon yellow laminates make the kitchen look sunny and cheerful.

8.​Coloured Couches

Orange Living Room homify Modern living room
homify

Orange Living Room

homify
homify
homify

In a living room, the introduction of a bright orange couch set against a bright yellow wall adds artistic flair that lifts one’s spirits.

9.​Melange of Shades

Pimpalgaonkar House homify Asian style living room
homify

Pimpalgaonkar House

homify
homify
homify

This living room is our favourite colourful room inspiration. When you think about it, the use of contrasting shades of furnishings might make a room too loud and confused, but in this one, the restrained utilisation of colours on the rugs and cushion covers set against an off-white base makes it well put together – a place where anyone would feel right at home.

Are you inspired? If not, view this ideabook to see 5 colourful Indian kitchens.

Add a Bollywood Tadka to your Home
What would you do to add colour to your home? Reply in the comments below.


