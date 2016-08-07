Your browser is out-of-date.

A Luxurious and Artistic House

Justwords Justwords
Sinan Başyazıcıoğlu Konut, Gümüşcü Mimarlık Gümüşcü Mimarlık Rustic style dining room Wood White
Loading admin actions …

Turkey is a stunning melting pot of European and Asian cultures and ideas, and this shows in its remarkable architectures too. The abodes of its wealthy citizens are generally lavish and artistic as a result, and they seem to seamlessly combine myriad designs and decor styles with ease. In the highly industrialised city of Kayseri, we chanced upon one such opulent mansion called Sinan Başyazıcıoğlu Konut rendered by the interior architects at Gumuscu Mimarlik. With its expansive interiors, lavish furnishing, breathtaking chandeliers, and surprising pops of gold, the mansion is a dream living space for those who settle for nothing but the best. The artistic tone of the home comes through in the paintings that deck its various nooks and corners, the aesthetic incorporation of indoor greens, and the quirky use of mirrors.

Breathtaking Beauty in the Bedroom

Sinan Başyazıcıoğlu Konut, Gümüşcü Mimarlık Gümüşcü Mimarlık Rustic style bedroom Wood White
Get more than just your beauty sleep in this bedroom with its neutral-hued bedding and the large carved headboard that extends over the ceiling to create a modern version of the four poster bed. A beautiful round mirror has been suspended on one side as tall vases and a decorative drape complete the rest of the look.

Luxuriating in the Warm Tones

Sinan Başyazıcıoğlu Konut, Gümüşcü Mimarlık Gümüşcü Mimarlık Rustic style dining room Wood White
The simple furniture is the perfect folly for the layers of moulding and structural details that this living room enjoys. The grey brown couches have large armrests and tufted upholstery that makes a classic statement. The carved white ceiling with its gorgeous chandelier looks down on the pretty glass doors and windows, a smattering of greenery, and rich drapes.

Art is in the Details

Sinan Başyazıcıoğlu Konut, Gümüşcü Mimarlık Gümüşcü Mimarlık Rustic style dining room Wood White
The architects have managed to layer the comfy and elegant living room with lots of artistic touches. And no, we are not merely speaking about the artworks dotting the walls here and there. We are also talking about the art deco style furniture and fixtures like lamps that you can see all around the room. What we especially love is the juxtaposition of the crystal chandelier and the countryside style arches with their lattice work, beyond the potted greens.

Larger than Life Elements in the Dining Room

Sinan Başyazıcıoğlu Konut, Gümüşcü Mimarlık Gümüşcü Mimarlık Rustic style dining room Wood White
The retro style seating has been clad with velvety tapestry here, to take care of the layering in this stunning neutral-hued and warm dining room. The lamps – both standing and suspended – draw inspiration from the woven textures that can be found of the drapes. The marble alcoves on the right give it all a luxurious twist, and goes amazingly well with the chevron flooring.

An Artistic Den

Sinan Başyazıcıoğlu Konut, Gümüşcü Mimarlık Gümüşcü Mimarlık Rustic style living room Wood White
Art dominates the feature wall of the entertainment room in the house, and the sliding glass doors stand as the perfect canvas for the quirky armchair. The linear sectional meets its earthy match in the trio of rustic coffee tables, with tops which are basically cross sections of logs.

Royal Touches in the Bathroom

Sinan Başyazıcıoğlu Konut, Gümüşcü Mimarlık Gümüşcü Mimarlık Modern bathroom Marble Brown
The bathroom is a sheer regal space with its well defined patterns and gilded edges. The grey, white and gold room leaves a unique impression, while stone fixtures and simple elegance make quite a statement.

Inspired by the luxurious story of this stunning Turkish abode? We are too! Take another tour for more ideas - An Earthy Seaside Home.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


