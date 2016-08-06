8 Essential Curtain Styles for Indian Homes

Curtains are a priority in every home, especially in urban India where the view from an apartment window scans a neighbouring dwelling. In addition to offering much need privacy, curtains also help to filter the sunlight to keep the indoors pleasantly cool. However, they have a lot more to offer than functionality. Using the right colour, texture and style of a curtain can completely transform the look of a room.
Choosing the right curtain for a room is not an easy decision, especially if you want it to match the décor theme of your home. Of course, a professional can help you to make a perfect choice, but we’ve chosen 8 different styles that will give you an idea about the right type of curtain for your rooms.
Lace curtains never go out of style as the gorgeous fabric has a whimsical quality to it. They are perfect for a girl’s bedroom but do quite well in living areas too. Choose a pattern that matches with the overall theme of your room.
A sheer curtain doesn’t completely cut out the natural light from coming into the room. Instead, it gives the room a lovely ambiance as the light diffuses through the fabric to bathe the walls in a warm glow.
Elegant pleated curtains add glamour to any room – more so when they fall gracefully from the ceiling to the floor, adding a sense of height to the room, like in this professionally designed bedroom.
Roller blinds add a nice modern touch to a room, but some might think that they are too business-like to be cosy. A wiser option is a pleated roller blind, like in this room. It adds elegance and gives you better control of the amount of natural light you want to invite into the room.
Sometimes too much of a floral or geometric print can throw a room out of sync. A clever way of ensuring that doesn’t happen is to use half-length or short curtains for the windows. This keeps the room looking airier and adds movement when the wind blows.
In a room with a lovely view of the outdoors, layering the curtains with a sheer as well as a blackout option presents the perfect solution as you can enjoy the filtered view from the privacy of your room during the day. At night, the heavier curtains can be drawn to block views into the home.
Folding blinds do away with the frills and flounces of pleated curtains and present a minimalist look to the room. Like roller blinds, they allow you to control the natural light in the room and are perfect for rooms that get direct sunlight.
Looped curtains are not only economical, but they also bring a casual look to the room. They can be drawn to the side to bring in light or gathered together in a ring or tie to offer partial views.
Use these tips to choose the perfect curtain style for your rooms.