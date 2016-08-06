8 Essential Curtain Styles for Indian Homes

Curtains are a priority in every home, especially in urban India where the view from an apartment window scans a neighbouring dwelling. In addition to offering much need privacy, curtains also help to filter the sunlight to keep the indoors pleasantly cool. However, they have a lot more to offer than functionality. Using the right colour, texture and style of a curtain can completely transform the look of a room.

Choosing the right curtain for a room is not an easy decision, especially if you want it to match the décor theme of your home. Of course, a professional can help you to make a perfect choice, but we’ve chosen 8 different styles that will give you an idea about the right type of curtain for your rooms.