8 Essential Curtain Styles for Indian Homes

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Interior designs, Optimystic Designs Optimystic Designs Modern style bedroom
Curtains are a priority in every home, especially in urban India where the view from an apartment window scans a neighbouring dwelling. In addition to offering much need privacy, curtains also help to filter the sunlight to keep the indoors pleasantly cool. However, they have a lot more to offer than functionality. Using the right colour, texture and style of a curtain can completely transform the look of a room.

Choosing the right curtain for a room is not an easy decision, especially if you want it to match the décor theme of your home. Of course, a professional can help you to make a perfect choice, but we’ve chosen 8 different styles that will give you an idea about the right type of curtain for your rooms.

​Pretty Lace

Children's Bed Room KREATIVE HOUSE Modern style bedroom Plywood Grey Property,Furniture,Blue,Interior design,Building,Lighting,Comfort,Architecture,House,Flooring
KREATIVE HOUSE

Children's Bed Room

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

Lace curtains never go out of style as the gorgeous fabric has a whimsical quality to it. They are perfect for a girl’s bedroom but do quite well in living areas too. Choose a pattern that matches with the overall theme of your room.

​Sheer Protection

Interior designs, Optimystic Designs Optimystic Designs Modern style bedroom Building,Property,Furniture,Comfort,Window,Wood,Shade,Bed frame,House,Architecture
Optimystic Designs

Interior designs

Optimystic Designs
Optimystic Designs
Optimystic Designs

A sheer curtain doesn’t completely cut out the natural light from coming into the room. Instead, it gives the room a lovely ambiance as the light diffuses through the fabric to bathe the walls in a warm glow.

Tall Pleats

Impressive contemporary style, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom Furniture,Property,Light,Building,Comfort,Decoration,Lighting,Textile,Interior design,Shade
Premdas Krishna

Impressive contemporary style

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Elegant pleated curtains add glamour to any room – more so when they fall gracefully from the ceiling to the floor, adding a sense of height to the room, like in this professionally designed bedroom.

Pleated Rollers

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Roller blinds add a nice modern touch to a room, but some might think that they are too business-like to be cosy. A wiser option is a pleated roller blind, like in this room. It adds elegance and gives you better control of the amount of natural light you want to invite into the room.

​Printed Shorts

Room 5 tv view Creazione Interiors Modern style bedroom
Creazione Interiors

Room 5 tv view

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Sometimes too much of a floral or geometric print can throw a room out of sync. A clever way of ensuring that doesn’t happen is to use half-length or short curtains for the windows. This keeps the room looking airier and adds movement when the wind blows.

​Layering Light

homify Minimalist bedroom Engineered Wood Green
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a room with a lovely view of the outdoors, layering the curtains with a sheer as well as a blackout option presents the perfect solution as you can enjoy the filtered view from the privacy of your room during the day. At night, the heavier curtains can be drawn to block views into the home.


​Folding Blinds

Lonavla Bungalow, JAYESH SHAH ARCHITECTS JAYESH SHAH ARCHITECTS Asian style bedroom
JAYESH SHAH ARCHITECTS

Lonavla Bungalow

JAYESH SHAH ARCHITECTS
JAYESH SHAH ARCHITECTS
JAYESH SHAH ARCHITECTS

Folding blinds do away with the frills and flounces of pleated curtains and present a minimalist look to the room. Like roller blinds, they allow you to control the natural light in the room and are perfect for rooms that get direct sunlight.

​In a Loop

Studio Apartment, Ink Architecture Ink Architecture Modern living room
Ink Architecture

Studio Apartment

Ink Architecture
Ink Architecture
Ink Architecture

Looped curtains are not only economical, but they also bring a casual look to the room. They can be drawn to the side to bring in light or gathered together in a ring or tie to offer partial views.

Use these tips to choose the perfect curtain style for your rooms. For more tips on furnishing rooms, visit this ideabook.

Which of these curtain styles matches your home decor? Comment below to let us know.


