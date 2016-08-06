Add a Bollywood Tadka to your Home

Indian loves Bollywood and so does the world! From action to romance, comedy to thrillers, movies have become an intrinsic and important part of Indian Culture. However, their influence is not just limited to our thoughts and infatuations, but it has now moved beyond it. We are talking about home decors that are easier to follow and make us feel rich.

Movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum or Wake up Sid! provided several of their viewers chic home decor goals that make a space look special yet authentic. However, taking cues from their real life, many of the famous Bollywood celebs have adopted grand, funky and classy decor styles. Read on to get inspired.

While we are not asking you to replicate the entire theme of their home but bring you some quick decor ideas and insights how you can add bollywood tadka to your rooms without letting anyone know!